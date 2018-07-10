AMTEX 2018 showcases technological innovations and opportunities of the global machine tools sector across 10 countries

· Display of machinery and products from over 450 companies of which 150 are international ones

· Introduces industry first shows dedicated to Quality, Metrology, Tooling, Automation and Robotics

· Automobiles & auto components, Electrical & Electronics, Process plant & machinery, Capital goods, Infrastructure sector and Plastics processing industries are the most popular segments among visitors

New Delhi, July 10th, 2018: AMTEX 2018, the biennial machine tools and engineering exhibition in India themed on Man, Machine & the Future kicks off today at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. This edition has showcased the latest innovations and dedicated solutions that will address the growing needs of the machine tools industry from the Netherlands, Italy, South Korea, China, Germany, and Taiwan. The four day event will specially focus on automotive, power, electrical equipment, textile machinery and consumer goods industry. The major highlights of this edition is the presence of 3 Concurrent Shows, dedicated to Quality, Metrology, Tooling, Automation and Robotics.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by dignitaries Shri K. Murali, Director, MSME- Technology Development Center, Shri R. Panneer Selvam, Principal Director, MSME- Technology Development Center, Mr. Satish Ranade, VP, Electronica India Ltd, Mr. Rakesh Agarwal, Managing Director, Laser Technologies Pvt Ltd, Ms Linda, Global Sales Head, Jiangsu Daijin Laser Science Technology Co. Ltd, Mr. Cyril Pereira, Managing Director, Reed Triune Exhibitions Pvt Ltd, and Mr. Gregory Zaraisky, CEO, Reed Exhibitions India.

As per Indian Machine Tools Manufacturing Association (IMTMA), the market size of machine tools sector was sized at USD 1.7 billion in 2017. The machine tool industry comprises of about 25% large players and the remaining 75% is dominated by small manufacturers and manufacturing companies. It has been estimated that the machine tool industry in India has the potential to reach $ 3-4 billion by 2020-2022. The global conclave encourages Indian manufacturers and discuss in depth the benefits of adopting new age machine tools with advanced technology that can accelerate the growth of manufacturing sector in India.

Shri R. Panneer Selvam, Principal Director, MSME- Technology Development Center said while inaugurating the exhibition, “AMTEX is a great platform to bring together industrialists and knowledge leaders from the machine tools and engineering sector. With India focusing on innovation and Indian products through initiatives like Make in India coupled with growth in manufacturing that are eventually boosting newer and unique Indian ventures. The reduction in Corporate tax to 25 % for turnover up to 250 Crores, would also benefit some of the major machine tool manufacturers in the country and contribute towards its growth.”

According to Cyril Pereira, Managing Director, Reed Triune Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd, “We are delighted to present the 11th edition of AMTEX which has grown into a premium destination for industry leaders from the machine tools and engineering sector. It will be the perfect platform for the manufacturing fraternity at large, who can be sure to find the right solution to their business needs. India is poised to grow from currently being 12th in production and 8th in consumption (Gardner Survey 2017) and for this the industry need to develop capabilities to cater to this demand and investments for long term benefits in the economy. The exhibition will be high on innovative technology as we are expecting over 450 exhibitors including 150 international companies and 120+ first time participants.”

About REED TRIUNE EXHIBITIONS PVT.LTD: REED TRIUNE EXHIBITIONS PVT. LTD. has been formed after a Joint Venture between Reed Exhibitions & Triune Exhibitors Pvt. Ltd.

Reed Exhibitions is the world’s leading event Organiser, with 50 years’ experience and a growing portfolio of more than 500 events in 40 countries and a rapidly growing portfolio of events and partners in the economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China and the Middle East having 34 offices worldwide.

Triune Exhibitors Pvt. Ltd (TEPL) was founded in 2000 and is one of the largest Exhibition organizers in the country today. TEPL’s core business is organizing Exhibitions on various subjects like Machine Tools & Engineering, Plastics, Electrical & Power and Printing & Packaging etc. TEPL acts as an interface between government, industry, media and academia in India.

The Joint Venture will enable international presence and analyze markets, industries and stakeholders closely and accurately as well as providing proximity to Exhibitors in the Country and abroad. For more details, kindly visit – http://amtex-expo.com/