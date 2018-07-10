A Winning Combination for the Woman Rider – Cooling Base Layer Top and Weekender Bag

A cooling base layer is a must for riders, especially in hot summer weather. This uniquely designed garment ensures breathability while wicking moisture from sweat. Unlike mass-produced garments, these base layer tops can be purchased on a made-to-order basis in any color you want. The importance of wearing a base layer is that it reduces muscle fatigue during riding, biking, hiking, or other athletic activities.

You can complete your sporty look with a women’s weekender bag that looks fashionable and converts from a backpack to a tote, so you have everything you need for a fun getaway. It is significant to locate one that has many compartments and is made of quality materials that will stand the test of time. The best ones have safety features such as reflective material and even interior lighting so you can find your items in the dark.

It’s All about Fashion and Function

As said earlier, cooling base layer tops utilizes unique material that prevents fatigue as well as allows flexibility of movement. It further wicks the moisture at a faster rate when compared with other materials. If you intend for a weekend ride or hike, the trip is incomplete without the best weekender bag. Designed for travelers to hold toiletries, clothing, and essentials for a long journey, weekender bags are a perfect mate for active women. As these bags are light in weight and hold enough clothing, toiletries, or laptop required for the trip, you can quickly pack and head out on your journey with ease and in style.

Women’s Weekender Bags

There are a lot of choices for rugged weekender bags, but with an increasing number of female riders and hikers across the globe, women’s weekender bags are now available in a variety of styles and colors. However, you will have to pick the one that suits your need. These bags are available in different hues, dimensions, and materials. A simple search of the best weekender bag on the internet will provide a range of styles and designs to choose from.

Traveling light

The cooling base layer top for women is perfect for travelling light, as you can wash and dry it 8x faster than other fabrics. The base layer also offers protection against the sun with 50+ SPF woven into the fabric. Similarly, when selecting a women’s weekender bag, it is essential that it is light enough to carry with ease when packed. There are women’s weekender bags that convert from tote bags to backpacks with the harness that are made for narrower shoulders. Carrying a fashionable, lightweight weekender bag will make the trip more enjoyable.

Conclusion

You learned the importance of the cooling base layer top and a women’s weekender bag. If you have plans to head out on an active vacation with friends or family members, do shop online to look for the perfect base layer top. You can pick from Motochic red Yamaha blue, KTM orange, Kawasaki green, or request any color you wish if it can be made-to-order. It is an appreciable idea to invest in a durable women’s weekender bag that looks good and fulfills your travelling needs. Remember the key points while shopping for the bag: it allows you to carry enough clothing, toiletries, and other accessories for a weekend trip and is lightweight. The key to enjoying a journey, whether riding, biking, or hiking is by choosing the appropriate base layer and bag that can keep up with your active lifestyle.

