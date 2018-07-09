Vitamin D Ingredient Market to Incur Meteoric Growth During 2015-2021

Vitamins are the group of the chemical compound or ingredient which are necessary for a human body to maintain normal metabolic functions. These chemical compounds are also known as vitamins. Vitamins can be segmented on the basis of types which primarily includes Vitamin A, Vitamin B, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, and Vitamin K. Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin which is naturally present in very few food products. It is primarily found in liver and fish oil. Vitamin D is essential for bone growth and bone remodeling by osteoblasts and osteoclasts. Moreover, vitamin D enables in preventing rickets in children and osteomalacia in adults. Together with calcium, vitamin D also helps to protect older adults from osteoporosis. Thus, these are the major factor expected to drive the growth of vitamin D ingredient market in near future.

Vitamin D ingredient market is segmented on the basis of ingredient types which includes vitamin D2, vitamin D3 and vitamin D analog. Among all these segments Vitamin D3 is expected to hold major market share. Vitamin D3 are given to patients during treatment to recover from different illnesses and diseases associated with vitamin D deficiency such as bone and muscular growth, blood conditions and others which is expected to support the demand of Vitamin D3 in the near future.

Vitamin D ingredient market is further segmented on the basis of application which includes infant formula and mother formula milk, fruit juices, fortified milk and dairy products, soft drink, healthy foods (Soy foods and fortified cereals) and food supplements. Among all these segments, food supplements are expected to account for the major market share in terms of revenue contribution. Increased demand of food supplements among the consumers to prevent themselves from various types of vitamin and mineral deficiency is expected to fuel the growth of vitamin D ingredient market during the forecast period. Moreover, infant formula and mother milk formula is also expected to show a substantial growth in the near future. This growth is attributed to the increasing parental concern to provide vitamins and minerals to their child in order to protect them from various diseases.

Geographically, North America is expected to be the major contributor in terms of value followed by Europe. Vitamin D deficiency is particularly common in this region due to the relative lack of sunlight. Thus as naturally vitamin D is hardly present in any edible item thus people need to depend upon the other artificial supplements for the same which is expected to fuel the growth of vitamin D ingredient market in these regions. However, apart from these regions Vitamin D is also popular in warmer countries such as Egypt, Greece, and Turkey. In developing countries of Asia Pacific region, China is expected to dominate the market in terms of vitamin D consumption. Moreover, Japan is expected to show a substantial growth during the forecast period. Increasing awareness, rising demand for the healthy diet and healthy living coupled with increasing number of aging population is supporting the growth of vitamin D ingredient market in Asia Pacific region.

Lack of naturally occurring vitamin D has led the people to get inclined towards the products which constitute of vitamin D, thus expected to drive the growth of vitamin D market during the forecast period. Moreover, the continuous product launch for consumption containing vitamin D ingredient such as it has been found that 2005 and 2010 Brazil Colombia and Mexico all saw over 300 vitamin D launches each. Which is also expected to be the major factor for the growth of vitamin D ingredient market during the forecast period.

Some of the major players operating in vitamin D ingredient market include DSM Nutritional Products Inc, Hu Bei Heng Shuo Chimeical Co Ltd, Sichuan Province Yuxin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Tongxiang Tianhecheng Food Science & Technology Co Ltd, Dishman Netherlands BV among others.