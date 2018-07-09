Unified Monitoring Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

Unified monitoring solutions provide a unified view of the environment, defining the relationships between devices and business services. It helps the organizations gain visibility into end to end availability and performance of the infrastructure by establishing a central nerve center to collect data from multiple tools and managed resources. Thus, helping them to simplify the operational processes and reduce the risk of service disruption for the enterprise.

For instance, Zenoss provides the organization with the unified monitoring solution that can be deployed quickly and easily extended to collect performance and availability information from any physical, virtual, or cloud-based device. By centralizing monitoring on the Zenoss solution, organizations can decommission some of the local, single-purpose monitoring tools that have up built up over time.

Key Players

Some of the key players of Unified Monitoring market include Dynatrace (US), CA Technologies (US), AppDynamics (US), Zenoss (US), Zoho Corporation (US), Opsview (UK), GroundWork Open Source (US), and Fata Informatica (Italy), Acronis (Europe), and Paessler (Europe).

Other Players in the market include SolarWinds(U.S), Sciencelogic(U.S), Op5(UK), Kaseya(U.S), Netvisor(UK), CloudAware(U.S).

The prominent players keep innovating and investing in research and development to present cost-effective offerings. Merger and Acquisitions among the various players are changing the market structure. For instance, On March 22nd, 2017, Cisco acquired AppDynamics Inc, a privately held software leader in application and business performance monitoring, located in San Francisco CA. Cisco is better able to anticipate, capture and lead market transition through various acquisitions and strategic partnerships. After acquiring AppDynamics Cisco was able to provide unprecedented visibility into the performance of customers’ applications as they had moved them from private cloud to public cloud and multi-cloud environments.

Regional Analysis

The global Market for Unified Monitoring is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of unified monitoring market is covered for the regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Due to technological advancements in North America, it is expected to emerge as the leading region during the forecast period. Also, owing to the presence of robust infrastructure and presence of many enterprises the market for unified monitoring is expected to grow.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecasted period due to increased spending on Information Technology (IT) infrastructure. Also, owing to developing economies the companies in the APAC are majorly investing in research and development activities.

