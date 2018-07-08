Now, Copy & Delete Files And Folders With Long Path Tool Developed By KrojamSoft Inc.

Santa Clara, CA (July 08, 2018) – Long path tool is a computer software utility, computer problems and error messages are solved while managing files and folders. If the path has long errors then it’s easy to solve using long path tool.

Additionally, Long path tool has a feature to copy long file names, deleting files with long names and also deleting files after rebooting. The people all over the world are flexible to download the tool from the website directly or from the markets, trial versions are also available. Long path tool provides a single interface, which is more effective and increases the efficiency.

The tool is very compatible and very easy to download. Automatic updating of the software is available that makes the software more user-friendly. The software has a large number of users; they experience and enjoy operating the system very smoothly with Long path tool. The software can be installed on any system having Windows OS; it doesn’t need any special system configuration.

About Long Path Tool:

Long path tool is a product from KrojamSoft, Inc. a company started in the 2000s in Santa, Clara, USA, specialized in the development of software. Long path tool is a user-friendly tool, simple to use and provide quick searches where files and folders with the long name are copied and deleted.

For additional information, please visit http://www.longpathtool.com

Media Contact:

KrojamSoft, Inc.

5201 Great America Parkway

Suite 320

Santa Clara, CA 95054

contact@LongPathTool.com

###