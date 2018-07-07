Surya Hospitals Launches Surya Clinics. A satellite centre dedicated to Women & Children – in Lokhandwala, Andheri (W)

Santacruz based popular women and children super speciality Surya Hospitals will now offer consultation services to patients in Lokhandwala, Andheri (W)

Surya Hospitals has earned a reputation for being one of the best paediatric and gynaecology hospitals in India. The hospital group is now expanding its reach in Mumbai by opening a Surya Clinics OPD a satellite centre in Aston Building, Andheri (W) on July 9, 2018. This clinic will be operational from Monday to Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Surya Clinics, Lokhandwala will offer consultation services for a variety of specialties like gynaecology, paediatrics, haemato-oncology, immunology, neurology, paediatric surgery, and paediatric orthopaedics.

The gynaecology and obstetrics services will be provided by Dr. Suchitra Pandit, Director (OB-GYN) at Surya Hospitals. She has been acclaimed internationally and has over 3 decades of experience in the field. She was formerly associated with Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai where she delivered the first set of male quintuplets in India.

“Surya Clinics are one of our proud endeavours that align with our vision to be the centre of excellence in providing quality healthcare for women and children in the country,” said Dr. Bhupendra Avasthi, founder and managing director of Surya Hospitals. He further adds, “Through our new clinic, we will make it much easier for residents of Andheri (W), Lokhandwala, and nearby locations to get access to the world-class services we are renowned for.”

To book an appointment, patients can call on 022 61538989.