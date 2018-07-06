Power Rental Market Size, Analysis, Upcoming Trends, Price, Regional Outlook| Industry Analysis Report Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:-
Power Rental is referred as plant hire which provide flexibility, reliability, speed and cost-effectiveness. Power on rent can deliver complete operating power packages as well as provide scalable components within large power station installations to various industrial applications. Rental power is used in conditions where immediate power is required such as for shaving of peak hour demand, or as a base load in remote locations where power network is not available.
The market is expected to continue with the same kind of growth trend during the forecast period. Power Rental market is predicted to grow in the future with an exponential rate of CAGR; witnessing a thriving growth crossing its previous growth records by the end of the forecasted period (2018 – 2027).
Global Power Rental Market – Segments
The Power Rental Market is segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;
Segmentation On the basis of End Users : Comprises Oil & & Gas, Utilities, Shipping, Manufacturing, Mining, Construction, and others.
Segmentation On the basis of Fuel : Comprises Diesel, Gas and others.
Segmentation On the basis of Application : Comprises Base Load, Stand by Power and Peak Shaving.
Segmentation On the basis of Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.
Top Key Players:-
The key players of global power rental market are Aggreko Plc. (U.K.), Caterpillar Inc. (U.S.), Cummins, Inc. (U.S.), Herc Rentals Inc. (U.S.), Speedy Hire Plc. (U.K.), Ashtead Group Plc. (U.K.), United Rentals, Inc. (U.S.), APR Energy (U.S.), Bredenoord Exploitatiemij B.V. (The Netherlands), L.M. Generating Power Co. Ltd. Ltd (Canada) and others.
Scope of the Report:-
The scope of the study segments the global Power rental market as fuel type, application and end-user.
By Fuel Type
- Diesel
- Gas
- Others
By Application
- Base Load
- Stand by Power
- Peak Shaving
By End-User
- Oil & Gas
- Utilities
- Shipping
- Manufacturing
- Mining
- Construction
- Others
Global Power Rental Market – Regional Analysis
The recent years have seen an exponential increase in infrastructure spending by the governments of countries in the Middle East. Governments have started focusing on generating more sources of income and depending less on just oil and gas reserves. GCC countries are focusing on making the Middle East a commercial hub and encourage tourism which will lead to the to the growth of the hotel industry. This has resulted in the enormous scope for using rental power in construction and other related areas.