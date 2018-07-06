Local Balloon Business Joins Qualatex Balloon Network

Ms. Shivani Chandhok, for Partylicious in Delhi/NCR, has been recently felicitated with the unique title of being a Certified Balloon Artist and has hence become a part of the Qualatex Balloon Network (QBN) fraternity which happens to be a professional organization dedicated to the pursuit of excellence achieved in balloon decorations and bouquets. As QBN members, the platform opens new horizons towards the sound and honorable business practices thereby continuing education with the belief that balloons create a more colorful and expressive atmosphere which assists in silently communicating emotions in a clearer and more vivid manner as compared to any other form of human expressions.

Having started her career as a Banker party and event organizer, Ms. Chadhok has come a long way with her unique creativity and sensitivity towards understanding human emotions and expressing them in a manner full of fun, frolic, and happiness galore, keeping in mind the quality and durability of the products offered.

“We believe that the high quality of the products we sell, and the professionalism in the services we offer, provide superior value to our customers,” said Ms. Shivani Chandhok, when asked about what she intends to achieve next and what keeps her going in her shoes of work. “We’re excited to be able to bring this level of balloon artistry to the people of the capital city.” What makes them unique is that the products they use are very environment-friendly.

Developed by Pioneer® Balloon Company, the manufacturer of Qualatex® brand balloons, the QBN supports balloon retailers through education, business systems, and marketing.

Services offered through the Qualatex Balloon Boutique offers & focuses on all aspects of the professional balloon industry, including balloon arrangements, deliveries, and decor for social expression, parties, and special events. There are currently more than 10,000 QBN Business Members worldwide.

About Partylicious

Created and conceptualized by Ms. Shivani Chandhok, Partylicious is a one-stop online destination which is surely capable of inducing a new life to your special occasions. Keeping in mind their sensitivity towards the environment, all the products used by the Partylicious group are made of BFA free plastic, their candles have lead free wicks and even the helium balloons that they offer are biodegradable and of great quality.

Partylicious has spread its wings over three main destinations in India, namely East of Kailash and Chattarpur in Delhi, Gurgaon NCR and Jalandhar. So next time when you plan to freak out with friends and family, do not forget to check them out at one of these locations near you.

Contact details:

Ms. Shivani Chandhok

Mobile No.- +91 9810193988

Website – www.partylicious.in