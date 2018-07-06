Innovative technology that changes the way to keep food fresh.

KODAECS Co., Ltd., once a small auto part company founded in 1998, started developing new innovative airtight food storage containers for fresher and tastier food in 2014.It has successfully obtained a US patents, utility models, and design patents, and now becomes the airtight food storage container market leader with innovative ideas and technology.

Hulock, your worthiest choice, offer you a new airtight food storage container experience. WE will introduce you a new airtight food storage container concept. Hulock’s airtight food storage containers not just block unwanted air exchange but remove air, moisture, bacteria, and all the causes for food spoilage from the container.

We, KODAECS Co., Ltd, promise to offer even better and more kitchen appliance choices and become the most reliable brand everyone knows and trusts. The kitchen appliance brand of KODAECS Co., Ltd, will protect your kitchen for heathier and happier life.

Hulock introduces a new concept of fresh food. Hulock’s vacuum pump prevents bacterial growth, reduces the risk of bacterial contamination, and keeps food or whatever you put in the container fresh longer by removing all air molecules from the airtight container.

Hulock Vacuum Pump

• Size : Diameter62mm

• Height 130mm

• Material : ABS+SILICONE Rubber

• Purpose : vacuum pump

• Country of Manufacture : South Korea

Single Product

Rectangular Airtight Food Storage Containers No.3 (large)

• Width : 180mm

• Length : 90mm

• Height : 140mm (1250ml

Rectangular Airtight Food Storage Containers No.2 (medium)

• Width : 155mm

• Length : 70mm

• Height : 115mm (800ml)

Rectangular Airtight Food Storage Containers No.1 (small)

• Width : 135mm

• Length : 55mm

• Height : 95mm (350ml)

Sets

Rectangular Airtight Food Storage Container Sets

• This set contains : Rectangular No.1 (small)

• + Rectangular No.2 (medium)

• + Rectangular No.3 (large)

• Material : SAN(BODY, LID) + SILICONE Rubber

• Purpose : Food Storage (Cold and Heat

• Resistance: -40°C ~ 100°C)

Round Airtight Food Storage Container Sets

• This set contains : Round No.1 (small)

• + Round No.2 (medium)

• + Round No.3 (large)

• Material : SAN(BODY, LID) + SILICONE Rubber

• Purpose : Food Storage (Cold and Heat

• Resistance: -40°C ~ 100°C)

