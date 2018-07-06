Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market Growth Analysis and Future Demand with Forecast Up To 2024

Axiom Market Research & Consulting ™ added a Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market Report, By Product Type, Application, By Patient Care Setting and Geography – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024

Blood Glucose Monitoring System is a technique of testing the concentration of glucose in the blood which particularly help in diabetic management. Regular monitoring of blood glucose can help to analyse the effect of food, exercise, medication and illness on the blood sugar level.

The global blood glucose monitoring system market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% to 5.0% during the forecast period 2019 to 2024. The blood glucose monitoring system markets has a developing potential owing to the continuous technological advancement in the monitoring devices. The major factors driving the blood glucose monitoring system market are the increasing population under the risk of diabetes, rising prevalence of diabetes and increase in adoption of continuous sugar surveillance systems. However, the prominent factor restraining the growth of the global blood glucose monitoring system market is the excessive cost associated with the diagnosis of diabetes, patent expiry issue and inadequate reimbursement related to the application of CGM systems.

Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market Is Segmented On The Basis Of Types:

• Self-monitoring blood glucose systems

o Blood Glucose Meters

o Testing Strips

o Lancets & Lancing Devices

• Continuous glucose monitoring systems

o Sensors

o Transmitters

o Receivers

The Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market Is Segmented On The Basis Of By Geography:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America comprises United States, Canada and Mexico whereas Europe would primarily cover Germany, France, UK, Italy and Rest of Europe. The key countries included under Asia Pacific are China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. In Middle East & Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA are the key countries covered in the report. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the prediction period. Factors such as rising prevalence of diabetes in the US and Canada is fuelling the growth of the blood glucose monitoring system market in North America.

Blood Glucose Monitoring System Market Is Led by Leading Manufacturers:

F.Hoffman-la Roche (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (US), LifeScan (Johnson & Johnson)(US), Ascensia Diabetes Care (Switzerland), Medtronic (Ireland), Dexcom (US), Ypsomed (Switzerland), B. Braun Melsungen (Germany), Nipro (Japan), Sanofi (France), ARKRAY (Japan), Prodigy Diabetes Care (US) and Nova Biomedical (US), etc. F.Hoffman-la Roche is one of the leading company in the blood glucose monitoring system market as it offers an extensive range of glucometers and lancets and has a presence in North America, Europe and Asia pacific.

