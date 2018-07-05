Zygomycosis Treatments Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2018 – 2028

Zygomycosis is an acute or chronic life-threatening infection caused by several fungal agents belonging to the phylum Zygomycota. The instances of zygomycosis have been gradually increasing over the past decade. Zygomycetes are a relatively primitive class of fungi found in soil and decaying vegetation. Most infections are caused due to the fungi belonging to various genera such as Mucor (M. circinelloides), Rhizopus (R. arrhizus), Rhizomucor (R. pusillus), Absidia (A. corymbifera) and Cunninghamella (C. bertholletiae). These fungal infections usually affect the face or oropharyngeal (nose and mouth) cavity. The individuals with immune disorders are more prone to fungal infections and zygomycosis infections are more common after natural disasters such as earthquakes or tornadoes. People who have wounds and deal with soil on a regular basis have higher chances of suffering from infection. Zygomycosis infection may result in pustules, plaques, and abscesses or necrotic and ulcerated lesions. The common symptoms of zygomycosis include thrombosis, tissue necrosis, pulmonary and systemic infection. Zygomycosis can be treated with prompt and intensive antifungal drug therapy and surgery to remove the infected tissue.

Request For TOC @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-6882

Developments in medical facilities and new antifungal drugs ensure quality treatment for zygomycosis and hence, are anticipated to propel the growth for the zygomycosis treatment market in the long run.

The global zygomycosis treatments market is expected to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period. The increasing awareness regarding the indications and causes of zygomycosis infections is the leading factor anticipated to propel the growth of the global zygomycosis treatment market over the forecast period. The increasing availability of advanced diagnosis and treatment facilities for rare diseases such as zygomycosis disease is a major factor boosting the growth of the global zygomycosis treatment market. Developing medical infrastructure and diagnostic facilities in emerging markets such as China and India also propels the growth of the global zygomycosis treatment market. The introduction of advanced technologies and drugs to treat zygomycosis infections is also driving the growth of the global zygomycosis treatments market.

However, the possible side effects of anti-fungal drugs may hamper the demand for the first line treatment and restrain the growth of the global zygomycosis treatments market. The unavailability of pure medical infrastructure and diagnosis in Southeast Asia and Saharan African countries leads to inadequate treatment, which may pose a threat to the demand for zygomycosis treatments and restrain the growth of the global zygomycosis treatments market over the forecast period.

Regional Outlook

On the basis of regional presence, the global zygomycosis treatments market can be segmented into eight key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding China and Japan (APCEJ), China, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Currently, North America holds a leading market share in the global zygomycosis treatments market in terms of value and the region is anticipated to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period. Europe is slated to hold a moderate shares, owing to the presence of advanced medical facilities and availability of anti-fungal drugs and treatments in the market. APAC is the most lucrative market for zygomycosis treatments due to the highest prevalence of zygomycosis infections in the region and the market in the region is expected to witness robust growth. The market in MEA is at a nascent stage and is anticipated to register decent growth over the forecast period.

Request For Sample @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6882

Market Participants:

Some of the market players in the global zygomycosis treatments market include X-Gen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Cayman Chemical, LGM Pharma, Astellas Pharma US, Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Health Biotech Limited, Squibb & Sons, LLC, VWR life sciences, and Lonza Walkersville Inc.