Web real time communications Market by Top Manufactures, Material, Production, Geography 2018 analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Overview:

The global web real time communications market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness stable growth over the forecast period. The growth of the web real time communications market is influenced by the growing demand for security solutions, growing demand for installation of these solutions in various organizations and increasing need for better video & audio system. Furthermore, high implementation of web real time communications in various sectors is expected to boost the market over the forecast period. However, the privacy issues of these system is hindering the growth of the web real time communication market.

Web Real Time Communications Market

According to Market Research Future, market has been segmented into type, organization size, vertical and region.

On the basis of vertical, the market has been segmented into IT & telecommunications, healthcare, media & entertainment, BFSI, retail, government and transportation among others. Out of these verticals, IT & Telecommunications segment accounted for the largest market share majorly due to advanced technologies with the existing infrastructure, delivering real-time solutions to customers and eliminates various complexities.

The healthcare segment is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period, 2017-2023. The reason is attributed to increasing reliability on telehealth and telemedicine to access information anytime and increasing demand for online health checkups.

Key players:

The key players in the global web real time communications market include- AT&T (U.S.), Apidaze (France), Avaya, Inc. (U.S.), Cafex Communications, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Dialogic, Inc. (U.S.), TokBox, Inc. (U.S.), Polycom, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle (U.S.), Twilio, Inc. (U.S.), GENBAND Inc. (U.S.), and Quobis (Spain) among others.

Market Research Future Analysis:

The global web real time communications market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, 2017-2023. IT & telecommunications segment of web real time communications market globally drives the market majorly due to increasing demand for innovative technologies. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years.

Asia-Pacific region expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Countries such as India, China and Japan contributes largely to the overall growth of the market, majorly due to the increasing demand for web based video & audio communications and increasing implementations of these systems in small & medium businesses in this region. Web real time communications market is focusing to serve customer requirements efficiently and provide real time data.

Segments

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of web real time communications into type, organization size, vertical and region.

Type-

• Solutions

• Services

• Solutions-

• Messaging

• Video Conferencing

• Voice Calling

• Others

Services-

• Consulting

• Integration

• Others

Organization Size-

• Large

• Medium

• Small

Vertical-

• Media & Entertainment

• BFSI Healthcare

• Transportation

• Retail

• IT & Telecommunications

• Others

Region

• North-America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• RoW

Regional Analysis-

Regionally, North-America accounted for the largest market share, owing to increased adoption of new technological solutions, development in the internet infrastructure, increasing demand for better operational efficiency and the strong presence of solution providers. Countries such as U.S and Canada contributes largely to the growth of the market. The market is expected to grow in the North-American region with a largest market share is expected to gain a CAGR over the forecast period.

