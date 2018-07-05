Viviana Mall celebrated its 5th year anniversary with great vivacity – Launches ‘The V Club’ Loyalty Program amongst other five new services

Mumbai, June 28, 2018: Viviana Mall, a part of Sheth Developers & Realtors and popularly known as the ‘Destination Mall’, celebrated its 5th year anniversary with a gala event and with 50 big surprises. The 5th year anniversary celebrations kick started five days prior to the main event with a host of fun filled events for the customers. ‘The V Club’ Loyalty Program was one of the key highlights among other five new services that were unveiled.

Marking the 5th year anniversary, Viviana Mall launched 5 new services such as, Priority Lounge for Senior citizens and loyal customers, Golf Cart Service for pick up and drops from the parking lobby to the mall, The V Club – Mall Loyalty Program, Sanitary Pad Dispensers and Electronic wheel chairs.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Sunil Shroff, CEO, Viviana Mall, said, “We are delighted to be completing our five glorious years and celebrating our 5th year anniversary with our dear customers. It is a very proud moment for all of us and would like to thank our customers and retailers for being part of this exciting journey. With the objective of offering an unparalleled experience to our customers, we have also launched our loyalty program, ‘The V Club’ among other new services.”

In addition to being known as the Destination Mall, Viviana Mall is India’s only visually impaired friendly mall and to have an ‘XRCVC-Viviana Extension’ a resource centre for visually impaired in the premises of the mall. On the occasion of its 5th anniversary celebration, the mall in association with XRCVC distributed smart canes and accessible desktops to help the visually impaired students. The smart canes have multiple features, including object detection in a three meter sphere around the person using it.

As part of its 5th year anniversary celebrations, the mall was resonating with some LIVE performances by some of the talented musicians such as Shikhar Kumar, Band Kamakshi, International Artist Performance by Bhavins Dance Academy (B Boying, Salsa &Belly Dance on Bollywood Number) and performance by Stand-up Comedian, Nitesh Shetty. In addition to this, customers also got a chance to meet and greet with some of the popular TV personalities like Sonal Vengurlekar, Mansi Srivastava and Ankita Sharma.