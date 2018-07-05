Search Engine Optimization for Startups | SEO Company Chandigarh

WHAT IS Search Engine Optimization (SEO)

It is process of calculating website’s ranking in Search engines like Google, Bing etc. The Process of SEO becomes 16 years old, but it’s momentum is increasing day by day.

A good SEO can make you a KING in no span and a bad SEO can ruin your sales and revenue.

The SEO has various parameters, but the most prominent are

1. On Page Optimization (Writing, Technical)

2. Off Page Optimization

Additionally:-

• Local Seo

• Amazon/EBay Seo

• Video SEO

• etc….

The websites that are older have more domain value compared to those domains that are new in the online world. It also leads to good things, an established organization have advantage in the form of SEO because their roots becomes older and stronger.

But there are still ample opportunities for the new business to gain traffic and build a strong SEO campaign. SEO has changed a lot over the years. As long as webmasters get their websites optimized as per search engines algorithms its a best practices to gain quality online search results..

Ranking

Rankings are not the end in SEO. Rankings are certainly still very important, but traffic and conversions are more emphasized. Do not fixate on rankings but focus on quality traffic and revenue growth. These are the metrics that will keep you in business. If website is on top spot for those keywords that don’t actually have traffic conversion, then one had spent a lot of time and money on an unhelpful SEO.

Deliver Content that Provides Value

There was a time when content creation – whether it was for web pages, ecommerce product pages, or blog posts – was all about incorporating the right number of keywords in the right place to show the search engines that your website is good for that search. Google is a lot smarter than keywords now. So smart, in fact, that it can determine when you’re providing the value that your visitors are looking for. So, the next step, once you’ve identified the right keywords, is to start producing high-quality content around those topics that provides real value for your customers. The simplest way to do this is with a regularly updating your blog.

What to Avoid

There are some elements of old fashioned SEO that we must avoid at all costs.

• Duplicate content – Everything should be original and unique.

• Over optimization – Stuffing of keywords or using exact match on anchor text should be avoided.

• Blocking the search bots – There are some reasons to keep Google from indexing certain pages, just make sure that it’s only those pages and that you don’t block them from your whole site.

• Spam off-site link building – Forum discussion, blog comments, low quality articles posts on poor sites all look like low quality efforts to Google.

So hire someone to charge your website with Quality SEO. Invest in SEO to multiply revenue.

