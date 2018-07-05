Radar Sensors Market Global Market – Segmentation, Application, Technology, Analysis and Forecast 2018 to 2023

Key Players:
The prominent players in the global radar sensors market are – Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Raytheon Company (U.S.), Saab AB (Sweden), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.) Delphi Automotive LLP (U.K), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Omniradar BV (Netherlands), and Airbus Group (Netherlands) among others.
Market Highlights:
The prominent companies such as Raytheon Company (US), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US) Delphi Automotive LLP (UK), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), are the largest contributors in the manufacturing of radar sensors. In 2017, Denso Corporation has developed 24-GHz band sub-millimeter-wave radar sensor and side radar sensors. It is used for enhancing vehicle safety systems. It enables the driver to identify and navigate other vehicles with the help of sensing direction and range of the sub millimeter-wave radar sensor.
The radar sensor is growing exponentially due to the uses of frequency modulated continuous wave which enables to detect different kinds of targets. These targets can either be moving or stationary such as cars, trains, trucks and others. The radar sensors are ideal for collision detection, level gauging, anti-collision, surveillance and security. This technology is widely being used in North America region, for weather monitoring, security and surveillance and other purposes.
The global radar sensors market are bifurcated into type, range, applications and region. The type includes radar detector detectors, radar scrambling and others. The range includes short-range radar, mid-range radar, long-range radar and others. The applications includes automotive, traffic monitoring, aerospace and defense, industrial, security and surveillance, weather monitoring and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.
The global radar sensors market is expected to grow at USD ~19 Billion by 2023, at ~20% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.
Segments:
The global radar sensors market has been segmented on the basis of type, range, applications and region.
Global Radar Sensors Market by Type:
- Radar Detector Detectors
- Radar Scrambling
- Others
Global Radar Sensors Market by Range:
- Short-Range Radar
- Mid-Range Radar
- Long-Range Radar
- Others
Global Radar Sensors Market by Applications:
- Automotive
- Traffic Monitoring
- Aerospace And Defense
- Industrial
- Security And Surveillance
- Weather Monitoring
- Others
Global Radar Sensors Market by Regions:
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- Rest Of The World
Intended Audience:
- Sensor Manufacturers
- Technology Providers
- Original Equipment Manufacturers
- Equipment distributors and suppliers
- Research and development companies
- Market research and consulting firms
- Technology standards organizations
- Technology investors
- System Integrators
