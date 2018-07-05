Opportunities for the global release liner market to reach $20.2 billion by 2023

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the release liner market looks attractive with opportunities in the pressure sensitive label stock, tapes, industrial hygiene, graphic art, medical, envelopes and packaging, and others applications. The global release liner market is expected to reach an estimated $20.2 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2023. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for release liners from graphic arts, medical, and packaging industries.

In this market, pressure sensitive label stock, tapes, industrial use, hygiene, graphic arts, medical use, and envelope and packaging are the major applications of release liner. Lucintel forecasts that pressure sensitive label stock will remain the largest application over the forecast period supported by growth in demand for food and cosmetics industries, business system labels, functional/security labels, and packaging industry. Lucintel predicts that the hygiene application is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for baby diapers, feminine and adult care products from developing regions.

Within the release liner market, glassine will remain the largest substrate type, and it is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period supported by its enhanced application properties such as die-cutting, stripping, and more comprehensive range of performance characteristics for high-speed label conversion and application.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region by value and volume and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period supported by the growth in pressure sensitive label stock, tapes, industrial, hygiene, graphic art, medical, envelopes and packaging applications.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the introduction of recyclable environmentally friendly release liners and the development of functional coating that enhance the functionality of release liners. Loparex, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Mondi, UPM Raflatac Company, Avery Dennsion, Eastman, Felix Schoeller, International Paper, 3M and Sappi are among the major suppliers of the release liner market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed the global release liner market by application, substrates, label format, material type and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Release Liner Market 2018-2023: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global release liner by application, substrates, label format, material type and region as follows:

By Applications [Million Square Meter and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• Pressure Sensitive Label Stock

• Tapes

• Industrial

• Hygiene

• Graphic Arts

• Medical

• Envelopes and Packaging

• Others

By Substrates [Million Square Meters and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• Art Paper

• Film

• Glassine

• Polyolefin Paper

• Others

By Label Format [Million Square Meters and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• Adhesive Applied

• In-Mold

• Pressure Sensitive Labelling

• Sleeving

• Others

By Material Type [Million Square Meters and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• Silicone

• Non-silicone

By Region [Million Square Meters and $M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global release liner market by application ( pressure sensitive label stock, tapes, industrial, hygiene, graphic art, medical, envelopes and packaging, and others), substrate (art paper, film, glassine, polyolefin paper, and other substrates), label format (adhesive applied, in-mold, pressure sensitive labelling, sleeving, and others), material type (silicone and non-silicone) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?