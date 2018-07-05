BYOD security Market by Top Manufactures, Material, Production, Geography 2018 analysis and Forecast 2022

Market Highlights

BYOD security market is coming up with whole new innovation in mobile device security and retaining enterprise productivity. With BYOD implementation organization has increased employee productivity. The factors driving the BYOD market includes increased smartphone users in the organization, growing IoT trends and favorable government regulations.

There are some cyber threats and data loss and retrieval threats while using BYOD. Employees logging in from unsecure network, malicious software and application downloads, outdated or non-existent virus protection are all factors than can leave a company’s network at risk for cyber-attacks through personal devices. Protecting enterprise data from theft, deletion, loss, or unauthorized access is critical to network security.

The BYOD Security market is growing rapidly over 23% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 32 billion by the end of forecast period.

BYOD Security Market Segmentation:

The BYOD security market has been segmented on the basis of devices. The device segmentation includes smartphone, laptops and tablet. With implementation of BYOD security in laptops the users can protect sensitive data from loss and alert if there is stealing of device as well address privacy, compliance and risk management.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the BYOD security market are- Citrix Systems, Inc. (U.S.), International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation (U.S.), VMware, Inc. (U.S.), Mobileiron Inc. (U.S.), Good Technology Corporation. (U.S.), Fortinet Inc. (U.S.), Avaya Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), Kaspersky Lab (Russia) among others.

Market Research Analysis:

Market Research Future Analysis shows the BYOD security market in devices, employees can use their devices from anywhere, and more flexible and productive. BYOD represents an economic advantage for small companies that avoid paying for new hardware, the user is more concerned about securing both his personal and professional information personal devices are faster and better than the old computers assigned by the IT department.

Regional analysis for BYOD security market is studied in different geographic regions as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World. North America region is mainly dominating the market because of BYOD policy approved by organization. European region is gaining growth because with the help of BYOD, employees find flexibility at work, such as extending hours and convenience to work from anyplace. Enterprises are also benefited such as enhanced productivity, reduction in IT and operation costs, retention of employees, and better mobility for employees.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of BYOD security market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America occupies major share in the BYOD security market due to high adoption of BYOD concept by Large & Small scale enterprises which increases the security concerns thereby supporting the growth of BYOD security market. Asia-Pacific is also estimated to be one of the fastest growing region due adoption of BYOD for retaining employees in the organization.

