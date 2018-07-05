Alumina Trihydrate Market Forecast Report Offers Actionable Insights 2014- 2023

A research study titled, “Alumina Trihydrate Market by end user – global industry analysis and forecast to 2023.” Published by crystal market research.

Industry Outlook & Trend Analysis:

The Alumina Trihydrate Market has encountered significant development in the recent years and is foreseen to grow tremendously over the forecast period. Alumina trihydrate is a white crystalline or fine powder created through Bayer Process. Alumina trihydrate is extricated from bauxite mineral. Main usage of alumina trihydrate incorporate production of fire resistant plastics, alumina trihydrate based chemicals and additionally acid neutralizers. Alumina trihydrate is used as a fire resistant is different applications including smoke suppressant materials and fire resistant furniture. Alumina trihydrate comes in different evaluations, for example, coarse, precipitated, superfine and chemically treated. These evaluations can be tweaked and altered relying on the end-use industry.

Market Segmentation:

End User Outlook and Trend Analysis

On the basis of end-use industry, this market is segmented into Plastics Industry, Paper Industry, Paints & Coatings Industry, Adhesives Industry, Chemicals Industry, Pharmaceuticals Industry, and Other End Users. The chemicals and plastics industry segments are foreseen to reflect significant CAGRs on the basis of market value over the forecast period. This is primarily due to the rising utilisation of alumina trihydrate for water treatment as well as flame retardants.

Alumina Trihydrate Market-By Region

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are

J.M. Huber Corporation, National Aluminium Company, MAL Hungarian Aluminium, Showa Denko, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, Sumitomo Co. Ltd, Arconic, Alfa Aesar and Nabaltec.

The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Regional Outlook & Trend Analysis

Geographically, Asia Pacific is foreseen to be the leading market for alumina trihydrate, representing 27.1% value share of the global alumina trihydrate market in 2016. This region continues to dominate the market and is foreseen to continue to do so over the forecast period. North America is yet another eminent region in this market owing to the fast expansion in the construction industry. Increasing monetary contribution towards the infrastructural activities by the respective governments is more-so triggering the market to gain profit. Along with Europe, even Latin America is predicted to drive the global market owing to increasing need for paints and coatings in the automotive industry. With the budding construction industry in Argentina, Brazil and Colombia, the global alumina trihydrate market is witnessing lucrative growth in Latin America.

