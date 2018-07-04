Tungsten Carbide Powder Market Trends , Growth and Key Developments 2025

Tungsten carbide powder is a compound containing atoms of tungsten and carbide. Tungsten carbide powder can be pressed and molded into different shapes and sizes for usage in cutting tools, abrasives, industrial machinery, jewelry, and other tools and equipment. This powder is characterized by high thermal conductivity, extreme stiffness, and intense strength. Furthermore, it is denser than steel and aluminum. Tungsten carbide powder is produced through a conventional method of carburization, which involves mixing tungsten powder with high purity carbon and reacting the mixture at temperatures ranging between 1,300 and 1,600 degrees centigrade in hydrogen atmosphere. The powder formed is stored in sealed polythene lined steel drums.

Read Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/tungsten-carbide-powder-market.html

Micro grain tungsten carbide powder is employed for nozzles, circuit board drills, and end mills, while fine powder is utilized in cutting tools. Further, ultra and medium coarse powders are employed in energy drilling tools, mining tools, and road construction bits.

Rise in mining and construction activities, development of engineering industries, and expansion of the transportation sector are some demand-generating factors which are estimated to drive the expansion of the global tungsten carbide powder market. In the mining and construction industry, these powders are employed in tunnel boring machines and roller-cutters since these powders offer resistance from abrasion, wear and tear, and improve the strength of materials.

It is also widely utilized in jewelry to prevent them from getting scratched or tarnished easily. Demand for energy minerals such as coal has led to an increase in mining activities. This, coupled with rapid urbanization and improved infrastructure, has led to expansion of the in construction project. The emerging economies have been witnessing a rise in demand for coal and other minerals due to an increase in electricity consumption to satisfy a large population

Request Report Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=23747

Therefore, all these factors are anticipated to lead to an increase in demand for tungsten carbide powders.

However, tungsten carbide powders are highly toxic. Inhaling them can cause serious respiratory diseases and can also severely affect vision and cause skin allergies. Extensive usage of these powders in cement carbide causes harmful effects on the environment. Therefore harmful health and environmental effects of tungsten carbide powders can lead to their reduced usage, thereby causing hindrance to the expansion of the market.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com