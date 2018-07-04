Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market to expand at a CAGR of 4.9%by 2026

Research Report Insights (RRI) offers a 10-year forecast on the global orthopedic imaging equipment market. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and information related to market opportunities in the global orthopedic imaging equipment market.

In terms of revenue, the global orthopedic imaging equipment market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, 2016–2026. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the market dynamics that can influence growth of the global orthopedic imaging equipment market over the forecast period. Insights on key market & price trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts and opportunities for companies operating in the global orthopedic imaging equipment market are presented in the report.

The global market for orthopedic imaging equipment is expected to experience significant growth rate in terms of value owing to rise in prevalence of orthopedic injuries globally. Furthermore, increasing per capita healthcare expenditure as increasing disposable income in developing economies is aligning number of individuals to opt for advanced diagnostic services, which in turn is expected to favour the market for orthopedic imaging over the forecast period. Also, encouraged R&D activities in the field of medical imaging and medical electronics are propelling the growth of the orthopedic imaging equipment market. However, significant increase in per capita income is projected to result in increased demand for advanced diagnostic and imaging equipment. Growth rate from the orthopedic imaging equipment market in North America is expected to expand at the relatively higher CAGR due to increase in prevalence and advancement in technologies in the region. To understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report offers market forecast on the basis of product type, indication, end user and regions. The report provides analysis of the global orthopedic imaging equipment market in terms of market value (US$ Mn).

Global Orthopedic Imaging Equipment Market– North America is expected to witness relatively higher Growth in terms of revenue by 2026

The orthopedic imaging equipment market segments, by product type, indication, end-user and region, have been analysed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand the individual segment’s relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the orthopedic imaging equipment market.

The global orthopedic imaging equipment market is segmented on the basis of product types into:

X-Ray System

CT-Scanner

MRI System

EOS Imaging Systems

Ultrasound

Nuclear Imaging Systems Sleep Apnea Screening Devices

Nasal Flow Sensors

Peripheral Capillary Oxygen Saturation (SPO2)

The report begins with the market definition, followed by definitions of the different orthopedic imaging equipment product types. The market dynamics section includes RRI’s analysis on key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the global orthopedic imaging equipment market and key regulations for medical devices. Also the pricing analysis of different products in the segment is mentioned for orthopedic imaging equipment upcoming products.

The report analyses the market on the basis of indication and presents forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. On the basis of indication, the global orthopedic imaging equipment market is categorized into:

Acute injuries

Sports injuries

Trauma cases

Chronic Disorders

Osteoarthritis

Osteoporosis

Prolapsed Disc

Degenerative joint diseases

Others

The report analyses the market on the basis of end user and presents forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. On the basis of end user, the global orthopedic imaging equipment market is categorized into:

Hospitals

Radiology Centers

Emergency Care Facility

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Next, the report analyses the market on the basis of regions and presents forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. On the basis of regions, the global orthopedic imaging equipment market is segmented into:

North America

S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

Germany

France

K.

Spain

Italy

Benelux

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

APEJ

China

India

ASEAN

Australia and New Zealand

Rest Of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of MEA

In addition, we have considered Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and identify growth opportunities for companies operating in the global orthopedic imaging equipment market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is overlooked, while forecasting. However, absolute $ opportunity is important for assessing the degree of opportunity that a provider desire to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective for the response given by orthopedic imaging equipment market. To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global orthopedic imaging equipment market, RRI has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index would help providers identify existing market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, there is a ‘competitive landscape’ to provide a dashboard view of key players engaged in the market for global orthopedic imaging equipment. This section is preferably designed to provide clients with an aim and detailed comparative assessment of key providers particularly specific to the market segment in the orthopedic imaging equipment market and the potential players. However, this section also includes company details, company overview, key developments and market strategies of the profiled key player active in the global orthopedic imaging equipment market.

Detailed profiles of orthopedic imaging equipment product manufacturers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies. Some key players included in this report General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Esaote SpA, Planmed OY, EOS Imaging.

