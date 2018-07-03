Virtual Building Studios Has Been Appointed as The BIM Consultant by The General Contractor in Malaysia For KVLRT3 Project

GIFT city, Gujrat, July, 2018: Virtual building studios, a leading BIM outsourcing firm offering end-to-end Building Information Modelling(BIM) Services to the AEC industry has been appointed by the General Contractor in Malaysia as the BIM consultant for the KVLRT3 project.

At Virtual Building Studios (VBS), they are aware of the fact that Building Information Modeling (BIM) is widely recognized as a mature design methodology in the building industry, with high adoption rates by architects, engineers, and contractors. The application of BIM for Infrastructure is rapidly accelerating as owners and engineering service providers increasingly recognize the benefits of 3D modeling using intelligent objects.

Having performed various action plans in the past years, VBS has completed working on the few stations and the firm has been appointed as the BIM Consultant from India by the General Contractor in Malaysia for KVLRT3 project.

Followings are the highlights of the action plans and that have been carried out effectively by Virtual Building Studios.

Project Insights:

Project name – KVLRT (Klang Valley Light Rail Transit 3)

Project Cost – RM 9 Billion

Location – Malaysia

Number of Station – 5

Appointed by – General Contractor in Malaysia

Scope of work – Coordination, Clash detection and Quantity take off of Steel structure and Façade

LOD – 400

Virtual Building studios understands that Implementing BIM applications on Infrastructure projects can provide benefits across planning, design, delivery, and operational areas. Access to coordinated and consistent model views by all stakeholders supports:

• Improved coordination through clash detection and visual analysis

• Mitigated cost and schedule risk with real-time assessment of project data and interdependences

• Accelerated delivery using visual representations for approvals and stakeholder coordination

• Greater accuracy of construction documentation and handover information

• Better predictability with integrated schedule (4D) and cost (5D) information to support logistics and supply chain management more efficient asset management

• Improved quality using analytical tools to help ensure compliance to engineering codes and safety standards

• Potential to reduce post-construction rework and costs of operation supported by earlier project visibility and data continuity

• Link precise geometry associated with asset data to enterprise asset management and facilities management systems

• Simplify location and identification of built assets during inspection and maintenance activities

• Support facility assessments for renovation, rehabilitation, and replacement needs with BIM, project information is available and actionable throughout every phase of the infrastructure lifecycle.

BIM Infrastructure Projects tend to be diverse and they usually spread over a large geographical area. Therefore, BIM modelling for Infrastructure could be reinterpreted as building a complete information model for a Civil Engineering or an Infrastructure Project. For Further details about Virtual Building Studios (VBS) visit them now at http://www.virtualbuildingstudios.com/ .

About The Company:

Virtual Building Studios provide BIM (Building Information Modeling) services to the AEC (Architecture, Engineering and Construction) industry. BIM is the new methodology / technology that resolves the coordination and reduces the conflicts on site during construction thus all stake holders can save money and time. In layman term its Architecture and Engineering outsourcing.

Contact Details:

Address – 101-104, GCP Business Center, Vijay Cross Road, Memnagar, Ahmedabad-14

City – Ahmedabad

State – Gujarat

Country – India

Zip code/ PIN code – 380014

Phone Number – +91- 95124 32931

Company Email ID –director@virtualbuildingstudios.com

contact@virtualbuildingstudios.com