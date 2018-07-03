Lemonade Market Sales, Market Overview, Analysis Research Report 2025

Lemonade are sweetened beverages with the flavor of lemon or concentrated lemon juices. Such beverages are produced in different flavors like raspberry, ginger, and strawberry, among others. Manufacturer over the years are focused upon developing innovative products, in terms of a new ingredients or new technology.

Lemonade is considered to have several health benefits such as rich in Vitamin C. Demand for lemonade has increased considerably due to the rise in awareness regarding health and wellness among consumers. Natural lemonade can deliver nutritional benefits without compromising on taste. Government bodies around the world are also taking strong measures targeting the carbonated drinks segment. Inclination towards proper health and welfare are resulting to the rise in demand of the lemonade in recent years. More than 85% of high schools in the U.S. have vending machines supplying carbonated drinks to students leading to growing concern regarding the easy availability of these drinks in schools and colleges.

Companies in the soft drinks market are facing huge competition due to a decline in the sale of carbonated drinks. In order to have a competitive edge in the market and to have strong presence, most of these companies are introducing new branding strategies, innovative marketing, and advertising. Investment in lemonade manufacturing by new and old players is predicted to increase volume sales considerably in coming years.

The global lemonade market has been segmented based on product type, variety, packaging, size, technology, and region. In terms of product type, the global lemonade market has been classified into alcoholic, non-alcoholic, and powder mix. In terms of variety, the market has been categorized into cloudy lemonade, pink lemonade, clear lemonade, and others. Based on packaging material, the lemonade market has been classified into glass bottle, pet bottle, retort packaging, and can. In terms of size, the market is categorized into small, medium, and large. Based on technology, the lemonade market has been bifurcated into carbonated and non-carbonated. In terms of distribution channel, the market has been segmented into online distribution channel and offline distribution channel. Offline distribution channel has been further segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, departmental stores, convenience stores and others.

The lemonade market is facing challenges from freshly made lemon juices and drinks. Additionally, rising price factor due to high processing cost and time required for manufacturing is also restraining the global lemonade market. Companies are looking for packaging innovations to provide consumers the convenience of on-the-go usage. Demand for organic and frozen lemonade is rapidly rising among the consumers. Investment in lemonade is expected to provide high returns for beverage manufacturing companies. These are huge opportunities in terms of innovation, which are expected to drive the lemonade market.

In term of region the global lemonade market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America. North America captured the largest market share due to the rising consciousness towards health among the consumers. Majority of people are moving away from sodas and other fizzy drinks due to the bad side effects associated with such drinks. In Europe and North America, market players are developing new products to cater to the demands of consumers. Competition is expected to intensify in North America during the coming years due to new innovations done by beverage manufacturers.

Key players operating in the global lemonade market are Britvic, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Dr Pepper Snapple, Parle agro, Nestle, Mike’s Hard Lemonade, Arizona Beverages, The Kraft Heinz Company, Hydro One Beverages, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Bud light lime, Bacardi Silver Lemonade, Hubert’s Lemonade and Heineken.