Human MicrobiomeMarket Research Study for Forecast Period 2017- 2025

A research study titled, “Human Microbiome Market by product, application and disease – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025”, published by crystal market research.

Human Microbiome Market-Global Industry Analysis:

The microbiome is the genetic material of all the microbes such as viruses, protozoa and bacteria that reside on and inside the human body. Microbiomes outnumber human cells in the body and mostly reside in the gut, specifically in the large intestine. The human gut harbors over 10 trillion microbial cells which largely influence human metabolism, physiology and immune function. The bacteria in the microbiome help regulate the immune system, aid in digesting food, produce vitamins including riboflavin, thiamine and B12 along with vitamin K which is essential for blood coagulation. The microbiome is essential for human nutrition and immunity. Recent advancements in high-throughput sequencing along with advanced tools for analyzing metagenomic data have resulted in significant evolution in the field of research related to the microbiome.

Human Microbiome Market Segmentation:

Human Microbiome Market -By Product:

Prebiotics

Food

Probiotics

Drugs

Medical Food

Devices

Other Probiotic supplements

Human Microbiome Market -By Application:

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Human Microbiome Market -By Disease:

Diabetes

Obesity

Cancer

Autoimmune Disorder

Mental Disorder

Acute Diarrhea

Other Diseases

Human Microbiome Market -By Region

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Competitive Insights

Some of the key players operating in this market are, ENTEROME SA, Merck KGaA, E. I. duPont de Nemours and Company, Metabiomics Corp., Microbiome Therapeutics, LLC, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd, Second Genome, Inc., Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Osel Inc. and ViThera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Research Methodology

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings. We understand both macro and micro-economic factors to evaluate and forecast different market segments.

Data Mining

Data is extensively collected through various secondary sources such as annual reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, and other corporate publications. We also refer trade magazines, technical journals, paid databases such as Factiva and Bloomberg, industry trade journals, scientific journals, and social media data to understand market dynamics and industry trends. Further, we also conduct primary research to understand market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and competitive scenario to build our analysis.

