Hematology Analyzers Market Size | Industry Analysis Report, 2018-2024

Hematology Analyzers Market Report, By Product, End User and Geography-Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024

Hematology analyzers are automated systems that are used in the medical laboratory to count leucocytes, red cells, and platelets in the blood and determine hemoglobin and hematocrit levels. It measures properties of blood and other fluids which helps in diagnosis of various diseases. Owing to the technological developments the new analyzers are capable of processing hundreds of samples an hour.

The growth of the hematology analyzers market is primarily attributed to technological developments, rinsing incidences of blood disorders globally, rise in public awareness and healthcare spending in developed and developing countries. However, adoption of advanced hematology Instruments in developing countries, intensive competition among major market players and excessive cost associated with the hematology analyzers products are the factors which hinder the growth of the market.

The report analyzes the hematology analyzers market based on product into 5-part and 6-part fully automated hematology analyzers, 3-part fully automated hematology analyzers, semi-automated hematology analyzers, and point-of-care testing hematology analyzers. The point of care testing hematology analyzers is expected to dominate the hematology analyzer market during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of the point of care testing hematology analyzers coupled with new product launches and rising preference towards automation is fuelling the growth of the market.

Scope & Analysis of the Report Based on Geography:

By geography, hematology analyzers market is studied across the countries of key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market. The growth of the North America hematology analyzers market is driven by factors such as rising prevalence of patients suffering from blood disorders, increasing rate target diseases and high disposable income of the people in the region.

Global Hematology Analyzers Market Is Led By Leading Companies:

Some of the key participants in the hematology analyzers market are Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Inc, HORIBA Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Mindray Medical International Ltd, Boule Diagnostics AB, Nihon Kohden, Roche, Sysmex, Biosystems (A Part of Ginger Group), Drew Scientific, etc. Beckman Coulter, Inc. is the leader in the hematology analyzer market and launched a new hematology analyzer software to support new and existing DxH 500 hematology analyzers. Mergers, agreements, strategic partnerships, new product development and technological advancement are the key growth strategies adopted by the major players to gain maximum market share globally.

