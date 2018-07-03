Global Industrial Nitric Acid Market Research Study for Forecast Period 2014- 2023

A research study titled, “Industrial Nitric Acid Market by product and application – global industry analysis and forecast to 2023”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The Industrial Nitric Acid Market has encountered significant development in the recent years and is anticipated to grow tremendously over the forecast period. Nitric acid (HNO3) also known as soul of niter, is an exceedingly corrosive mineral acid. The unadulterated compound is colourless, yet older samples have a tendency to get a yellow cast because of disintegration into oxides of nitrogen and water. Nitric acid is the essential reagent used for nitration – the addition of a nitro group, commonly to an organic molecule. While some subsequent nitro compounds are stun and thermally-sensitive explosives, a couple are sufficiently steady to be used as a part of demolition and munitions, while others are still more steady and used as colours in inks and colours. Nitric acid is generally used as a strong oxidizing agent.

Industrial Nitric Acid Market -Market Segmentation

The Industrial Nitric Acid Market is segmented on the basis of product and application. Based on product the market is segmented into concentrated nitric acid and dilute nitric acid. Based application the market is segmented into explosives, polyamides, fertilizer, polyurethanes and other applications out of which fertilizers ruled the global market and represented over 80.0% of the overall market in 2014. The segment is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast years.

Industrial Nitric Acid Market- By Region:

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are Agrium, Sasol, ANGUS Chemical Co, BASF, Dyno Nobel, Omnia Holdings, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Cherokee Nitrogen L.L.C, Apache Nitrogen Products Inc, CF Industries, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers and Dow Chemical Company. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Europe and China were the biggest consumers of Industrial nitric acid in 2014 and represented more than 60.0% of the worldwide consumption. Presence of vast industrial and agricultural market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a key factor in charge of the high development of the worldwide industrial nitric acid market. Additionally, stringent controls in locales including North America and Europe with respect to the usage of ammonium nitrate-based manures are probably going to move the demand to nations in the APAC area.

Research Methodology

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings. We understand both macro and micro-economic factors to evaluate and forecast different market segments.

