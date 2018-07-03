Board of Studies Meeting 2018

The Board of Studies Meet (BoS) for the domain Human resources management was held on 08/06/2018. The Objective of this BOS was to create a platform for conducting insightful discussions & deliberations amongst the HR professionals and Academicians. BoS was conducted in esteemed presence of Dr. Milind Pande, Project Director, MITSOT. This was a great brain storming exercise happened at MITSOT in MITWPU Campus, Kothrud Pune .The opening remarks as well as welcome address was given by Head Academics, Prof. Suhrud Neurgoankar.Further, the assessment practises operated at MITSOT were briefed by Dr. Jaideep Jadhav, Head – Examinations. The important discussion centred on Curriculum design & development were explained by Dr. Neerja Aswale, Assistant Professor, HR.In order to provide insights the BoS Members (Ms. Renuka Krishna – HR Consultant, Ms. Supriya Pujari – HR Consultant ,Mr. Babar Mian – Head – HR & Admin , Pamac Group,Mr. Suraj Narain – Founder & MD , Search Bourne Consulting) reviewed the current curriculum. Post Review the BOS members suggested assessments and evaluation methodologies. Further, the members also mentioned about certain areas of concerns and provided relevant pedagogical mechanisms for addressing them. These mechanisms were related to inclusion of research papers and case studies for classroom discussions.The BoS members were also informed about the progress of placement activities happened at MITSOT by Ms. Shobana Anand, Head Corporate Relations & Placement. The main focus of this briefing was related to various job profiles.