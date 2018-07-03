3D Glass Market Overview, Dynamics, Key Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

Global 3D Glass Market Research: Type (3D Display Glass, 3D Back Cover Glass), Application (Smartphones, Wearable Device, Televisions, Virtual Reality Headsets), Production Material (Glass Substrate, Polishing Material, Coating Material) – Forecast to 2023

Market synopsis

The smartphone, with a touch display panel, the market is growing exponentially. There is a cover glass, generally made of glass, high-quality fiber or plastic that is meant to protect the mobile display and touch system beneath it. These cover glasses are available in the various types to house the design of the smartphone or another wearable device, particularly, in case of mobile phones. These form factors are known as 2D, 2.5D, and 3D rendering to the shape of the glass and how the glass is coated with the display and touch system. The cover glass is applied on the display to add a level of protection from the front and rear panels including the cameras. The cover glass is generally produced by molding, cleaning, and cutting glass sheet. The smartphone casing is the back cover of the smartphone that is manufactured using some of the metals. However, glass and ceramic are the emerging elements that are increasingly invading the smartphone. As smartphone manufacturers are competing on design built type, design, and touch sensitivity, smartphone manufacturers are encouraging touch panel suppliers to manufacture improved cover glass shapes and design. 3D cover glass finds its largest application in a smartphone.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5306

Another major factor driving the growth of 3D glass market include smartphone based augmented reality and virtual reality headsets that tend to involve the 3D holographic technology into smartphones. This technology is becoming one of its own kind and many enterprises are competing to grab the major portion of the market. The AR smartphone experience is on its stage of emergence and the AR headsets are getting recognized each day with having a large opportunity to the global 3D glass market. Now with the use of AR enabled products, glass cover is divided into: 2D glass, 2.5D glass, and 3D glass. 2.5D glass is the middle of the plane, but the edge is curved design, based on 2D and 2.5D. With a strong sense of three-dimensional, 3D glass has perfect surface fit, more display area, more aesthetic and more symmetrical.

Some of the mobile phone vendors such as Samsung, Huawei, Vivo, Coolpad, and Xiaomi have already launched mid and high-end smartphones applied with 3D cover glass. Apple had launched iPhone8, iPhone8 Plus, and iPhone X in Sept 2017 where OLED+3D dual-curved glass was used, giving a new push to the 3D glass manufacturing industry. Unlike 3D front cover glass, 3D back cover glass can also be applied to non-flexible displays. Most of the smartphone manufacturers adopting 3D glass in their products to have a blend of 2.5D front cover glass and 3D back cover glass.

Segmentation

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into 3D Display Glass, and 3D Back Cover Glass.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into smartphones, wearable device, televisions, virtual reality headset, and others.

On the basis of the production material, the market is segmented into the glass substrate, polishing material, coating material, and others.

On the basis of the region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

Regional analysis

Asia Pacific region is dominating the global 3D glass market. This region is the hub of smartphone manufacturing, which, in turn, tends to be the largest application for 3D glass. At present, many smartphone manufacturers are already installing 2.5D glass on their smartphones and planning to implement 3D glass on every smartphone range. Companies like Apple and Samsung have already installed 3D glass on their high-end smartphones. Another major factor leading to the growth of the 3D glass market in the Asia Pacific due to increasing smartphone penetration in countries like India, China, and parts of South East Asia. North America is the second largest region in the global 3D glass market.

Key players

Some of the prominent players in the market are Lens Technology (China), CPT Technology (Group) Co Ltd (China), Zhejiang Firstar Panel Technology Co., Ltd (China), Shenzhen O-film Tech (China), Triumph Science & Technology Co Ltd (China), JiangXi Holitech Technology Co., Ltd (China), G-TECH Optoelectronics Corporation (Taiwan), Corning Inc (U.S.), Dongguan RBD Technology Co., Ltd (China), BYD Electronic Company Limited (China), and Henan Comyoung Electronics Co., Ltd (China) among others.

Get Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/3d-glass-market-5306

Intended Audience

• 3D Glass Market services providers

• Smart components manufacturers

• Government agencies

• Cloud Service providers

• Electronic components manufacturers

• Value-added resellers

• Construction builders

• Research firms

• Automation & control networking technologies vendors

• Designers/consultants (HVAC, security, and fire & safety)

• Component manufacturers (sensors & controls)

• Home management systems (product & server providers)

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com