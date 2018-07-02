Waste to Energy Market 2018 Growth Analysis, Share, Opportunities, New Technologies, Development Strategy | Industry Research Report Forecast to 2027

The Waste to Energy market has been showing positive trends in recent times. Abundance of waste and strict government regulation regarding waste disposal are some of the key factors which are expected to drive the demand in the Waste to Energy market. Increasing government penalties on poorly managed waste in the form of landfills is diverting demand towards the Waste to Energy Market.

Conversion of waste to energy is becoming a key component of integrated waste management strategies across the globe. The ever increasing waste volumes are prompting the governing agencies to revisit their approach to waste management. Both political and environmental attention is turning towards the development of cost effective and sustainable solutions for WTE. The Waste to Energy market has been showing positive trends in recent times gaining the prominence on the global platform.

Worldwide Waste to Energy Market – Competitive Analysis

The Waste-to-Energy Plant Operation industry has a moderate level of industry concentration. Key Players operating in the market strive to improvise technological processes in order to reduce installation costs. The industry’s two major companies, such as Covanta Energy Corporation accounted for 50% of industry revenue in 2016. The remainder of industry revenue is earned either by individual municipalities operating facilities that they own themselves, or by smaller private companies that municipalities have contracted to operate their facilities. The establishment of long-term contracts between this industry and downstream customers makes it difficult for new entrants to dilute the market share of pre-existing companies.