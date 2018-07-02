Silicones Market Global Demand and Insights Analysis Report for 2018-2023 – Marketresearchfuture.com.com

Silicones Market, 2018-2023 Industry Research Report is an exhaustive study on the present market scenario of the global Silicones industry with a special focus on the International market of this industry. The report summarizes key statistics of the Silicones Market and the overall status of the Silicones manufacturers. The report is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Key Players Analyzed in this Report are:

Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.)

Wacker Chemie AG (Germany)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Momentive (U.S.)

Elkem Silicones (Norway)

Evonik Industries (Germany)

KCC Corporation (South Korea)

GELEST, INC. (U.S.)

NuSil Technology LLC (U.S.)

Specialty Silicone Products, Inc. (U.S.)

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics (France)

and BASF SE (Germany)

Current Market Scenario:

Silicones belong to the family of polymers, which comprises of siloxanes and silanes that are derived from pure silicon. They are produced by the reduction of silicon dioxide (silica) in the form of sand with carbon at high temperatures. Silicones are produced in three steps: synthesis of chlorosilanes, hydrolysis of chlorosilanes, and condensation polymerization. They exhibit excellent properties such as superior weathering and aging resistance, thermo stability, high water repellency, chemical resistance, strong electrical insulation, and super anti-foaming properties, which make them suitable for utilization in numerous end-use applications such as personal care & consumer products, automotive & transportation, building & construction, medical & healthcare, industrial process, and others.

As per our analysis, some of the important market factors and trends identified in the global silicones market include rapid urbanization, technological advancement, and continuous growth of medical & healthcare sector. Moreover, increasing use of silicones in the manufacturing of high-performance OEM along with rising automotive production and sales in emerging economies is predicted to fuel the growth of the market during the assessment period. Implementation of new emission regulation by many developed countries along with shifting automotive manufacturers on the utilization of lightweight material is estimated to drive the growth of the market. Growing commercial, as well as institutional construction activities in the developing countries coupled with the continuous expansion of building & construction industry, is predicted to propel the demand for these polymers. Furthermore, increasing disposable income along with rising use of personal care products such as lotions, cleansers, and conditioners are estimated to drive the market growth over the estimated period. However, fluctuating raw material price along with high energy price is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis:

The global silicones market is categorized into five regions, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among them, Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, (2017 to 2023) on account of the expansion of various end-use industries such as automotive & transportation, personal care, and building & construction among others. The demand for silicones is predicted to surge in the numerous countries of the Asia Pacific such as China, India, Bangladesh, Singapore, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, and Malaysia due to the approval of large-scale industrial, residential, as well as commercial building & construction projects. Furthermore, growing number of working professionals coupled with increasing disposable income in emerging nations has presented an opportunity to spend on personal care products, which, in turn, is estimated to propel the growth of the market. Additionally, high economic growth, inexpensive raw material, labor & land cost, and shifting manufacturer base in this region are important factors for the regional market growth.

The Asia Pacific emerged as the largest silicones market in 2016, which is further followed by Europe and North America. North America is estimated to witness an above-average growth in silicones market on account of increasing demand from healthcare sector along with the continuous growth of the medical sector in this region. The U.S. accounted for the largest regional market share in 2016 followed by Canada due to rising demand for personal care and consumer goods. In Europe, countries such as Germany, the U.K, Italy, France, Russia, and Spain are among the leading market contributors and is estimated to retain their dominance due to the robust automobile manufacturing base along with high adoption rate among various end-use industries. In Latin American countries such as Mexico and Brazil are predicted to hold the major regional market share due to rising automotive production along with the involvement of new business models. The Middle East & Africa is predicted to register a moderate growth during the review period on account of rising building & construction activities specifically in Qatar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Silicones Market

5 Industry Overview Of Global Silicones Market

