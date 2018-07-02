CDI Miami Is Bringing a Change in the Number of Miami Breast Cancer Patients

MIAMI, FL (JULY 02, 2018) – Center for Diagnostic Imaging Miami is a diagnostic center in Miami wherein, services like x-ray services, PET scan Miami services, nuclear medicine, PET CT of Miami, CTA, MRI Miami services, ultrasound, open MRI Miami and 3D mammogram are being implemented using state-of-the-art technology. The Comprehensive Breast Care Center (CBCC) unit at Center for Diagnostic Imaging Miami is extensively working towards preventive screening and promoting early detection of breast cancer.

“With two locations, one in Aventura, in North Miami and another in South Dade, the CBCC is easily accessible from all major roads and highways, making it the most convenient digital mammography center for anyone in the Miami/Fort Lauderdale area.” Essentially, CBCC is helping in formulating preventive measures to promote a decline in the contingency of Miami breast ailments. With every individual having a chance of 1 in 8 of getting breast cancer, early detection and latest 3D technology helps in providing better solutions for preventive measures. CDCC is the only center in South Florida to offer new 3D mammogram technology for breast cancer screening called breast tomosynthesis. “It’s 30% more efficient than digital mammograms, with 3D imaging to help us find abnormalities more accurately and more quickly.” Through tomosynthesis, the radiologists are able to identify and characterize individual breast structures without the confusion of overlapping tissue. The radiologists at Center for Diagnostic Imaging Miami take multiple images of the breast at various angles which are then used to produce a three dimensional reconstruction of the breast. The radiologists can scroll through one-millimeter thick “slices.” This review of tissue slice by slice attributes to the elimination of the confusion of superimposed tissue found in traditional two-dimensional mammography and this is what contributes to the accurate diagnosis of Center for Diagnostic Imaging Miami.

Tomosynthesis is 30% more effective in detecting abnormalities than other digital mammograms, and, CBCC is the only diagnostic center in south Florida providing this service. CBCC offers comprehensive imaging solutions while ensuring the highest comfort level and care for the patients. Along with 3D mammogram, CBCC also provides MRI Miami services. Doctors are now recommending breast MRI, which is being facilitated by CBCC, which is then used by them to examine abnormalities detected by mammogram, the extent till which the cancer has already spread, tumor locations’ identification and assessing the effect of chemotherapy. Moreover, CBCC has breast ultrasound services available too which acts as a tool to determine whether the abnormality is solid. The entire package on offer at CBCC involves tactile breast examination and consultation & risk assessment in addition to breast ultrasound and breast tomosynthesis.

About Center for Diagnostic Imaging Miami:

Center for Diagnostic Imaging Miami aims to provide comprehensive body imaging solutions and diagnostic methods with the most technologically advanced procedures and equipment. This is done to ensure full body treatment and prevention of any impending diseases through their early detection.

