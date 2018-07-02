Automotive Thermal Management System Market 2018 Industry Research Report

Automotive Thermal Management System Market Report 2018 Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Sales and Regional Analysis, include historic data, with forecast data to 2023. Automotive Thermal Management System Market research report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and key player’s outlook.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players in automotive thermal management system market are Denso (Japan), MAHLE GmbH (Germany), Valeo (France), Gentherm (U.S.), and BorgWarner (U.S.). Bosch (Germany), CapTherm Systems (Canada), Dana Incorporated (U.S.), DuPont (U.S.), Hanon Systems (South Korea), and VOSS Automotive (Indiana) are among others.

Market Scenario:

Global Automotive Thermal Management System Market Report: Information by Component (Compressor, HVAC, Powertrain Cooling, and Fluid Transport), System (Motor, Battery, Cabinet Area), Vehicle Type, Electric Vehicle Type (BEV, PHEV, HEV)–Forecast till 2023.

The automotive thermal management system market is expected to expand at the CAGR of around 8.55% during the period 2018 to 2023. A thermal management system is used to control the temperature of various systems in vehicles. Vehicle manufacturers are developing new technologies to improve the vehicle and drivetrain efficiency, and heat loss due to overheating of engines. The improved thermal management system can enhance the efficiency of conventional powertrain and reduce the energy consumption by cooling the passenger cabin. In electric vehicles, thermal management plays a magnificent role in extending the range of vehicles by ensuring comfort for passengers. In conventional internal combustion powertrain, thermal management system includes lubrication for advanced engine and transmission, electrical systems, and hardware and software that are designed to regulate temperature of engine and transmission systems. In passenger cars, thermal management system is used to improve heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC), and minimize heat transfer in the system.

The factors that are responsible for the growth of automotive thermal management system market are stringent environmental regulations, innovation in powertrain and passenger comfort technologies, growing sales of electric vehicles, and among others. European automakers are developing various types of technologies such as exhaust-gas recirculation (EGR) cooling, variable mechanical devices, and replacement of mechanical with electric pumps and accessories to improve the efficiency of the thermal management system. Passenger comfort technologies tend to improve the cabin comfort and reduce fuel consumption. The reduced consumption will increase the use of thermal management system in the vehicle, which will drive the market. Also, there has been an increase in the sales of electric vehicles in countries such as China, Japan, and the U.S. The increased sales will result in high demand for thermal management in systems such as motor, battery, cabinet area, and others.

Market Segmentation:

The scope of the study segments the global automotive thermal management systems market by its component, system, vehicle type, and electric vehicle type, and region

By Component:

Compressor

HVAC

Powertrain Cooling

Fluid Transport

By System:

Motor

Battery

Cabinet Area

Others

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

By Electric Vehicle Type:

BEV

HEV

PHEV

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

