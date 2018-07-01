Happy Doctor’s Day to all my fellow friends.

No greater opportunity, responsibility, or obligation can fall to lot of a human being than to become a physician. In the care of suffering (the physician) needs technical skill, scientific knowledge and human understanding. Tact, sympathy and understanding are expected of physician for the patient is no mere collection of symptoms, signs, disorders functions, damaged organs, and disturbed emotions. The patient is human, fearful, hopeful, seeing relief, help and reassurance and its our duty to give them assurance so they can live better fearless and without any health problem

