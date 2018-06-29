What is Live in Care by Dove Home Care

One of the many nice things about live in care is the comfort and familiarity of your own home with a full-time live-in carer one who is professionally trained and experienced, doing all the things that need to be done and being a full-time companion. At (Dovehomecare) Live in Care, before we provide services, we meet each client and his family for a full live in care consultation, it helps us to understand the person’s needs, taste and requirements. Dovehomecare provides Live In Care throughout Birmingham, West Midlands, Cambridgeshire, Shrewsbury, Sutton Coldfield, Worcester, Rugby and many other areas.

What is Live in Care?

Live-in care is when a care worker lives in their client’s home to enable their needs to be met. This means they are available to help your relative throughout the day and at night, if necessary – although they are obviously entitled to breaks by law.

Some care workers live in all the time, others work a rota pattern of, say, two weeks on, two weeks off. Live-in care is an increasingly popular alternative to an elderly relative moving into a care home. It enables them to stay in their own home and meet their changing needs. For some people, it offers a way of continuing to live as independently as possible at home in their local community.

Live-in care might suit your near and dear ones for a number of reasons including if they need help with:

* Companionship

* Personal care, such as washing and dressing

* Taking medication when other aids aren’t effective

* Cooking

* Housework

* Support to manage the risk of falls and other risks at home

* Caring for a pet

* Trips out, such as to the doctor or hairdresser

* Continue to enjoy some lifelong passions

Live In Care services are attractive to people because a person doesn’t get confused with the new environment and there is nothing to adapt to change. This particularly applies to people living with dementia, where continuity, routine and familiar surroundings are very reassuring, important and improve quality of life. Live-in care also provides the supervision that someone living with dementia might need to keep them safe.

You may decide, too, that your relative only needs a live-in care worker for a short time, perhaps when he or she is recovering from an illness or an operation.

