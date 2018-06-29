Virtual Power Plant 2018 Market Share, Growth, Size, Demand, Key Player, Development Analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Overview:-

The main objective of the virtual power plant is to relief the load on the grid by instantaneously providing the energy produced by the particular units during the peak load. Additionally, the combined power generation and power consumption of the interacted units in the virtual power plant is retailed on the energy exchange platforms. As per the study conducted by Market Research Future, the global market for Virtual Power Plant is likely to grow at the CAGR of around 5%.

It occurs through flexibility coming from all networked units. Moreover, the power vendors within a virtual power plant setup can use live data to enhance projecting and trading of renewable energies. As a result, virtual power plants progressively take over the role of the conventional power plants by selling their output on the wholesale markets and assuming authority for a balanced grid.