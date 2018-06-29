Revolutionised Print Solutions from Argon Print

Argon Print is run by Argon, a Managed Print Solutions company who have been providing Office Print Solutions for over 30 years, and currently support Departments of Government, Local Government and many well-known private sector businesses. Currently supporting over 2500 print devices and are growing as more businesses enjoy the benefits of Print as a Service.

Also known as PaaS, the concept is simple. Much like a mobile phone contract, you pay just a set monthly fee and this includes the device and usage up to a certain defined amount. If going over that amount, again similar to a mobile phone contract, the contract includes the cost of this extra usage. In this instance it will be per page, with one price for colour prints and another for mono. If you opt for not just a printer, but a multifunction device, then scanning is included in the contract (subject to a reasonable use policy to cover wear and tear on the device.)

Our contracts cover the device, a defined number of prints per month, all parts, toner, and maintenance. Once the contract is ended, normally the device becomes your property. The Lexmark printers we provide all have a 4 year warranty as standard.

Once you have selected the most suitable device for your office. Argon Print will configure, and deliver, and then install the new device, so it is all ready to go. Technology exists so that devices, once installed, can be remotely monitored. This monitoring software issues the Argon Print with alerts when toner is low, or parts need replacing. We will then deliver these items to you. This means no stockpiling of toner, and no admin time being spent sourcing these replacements or dealing with the accounting side of things.

Print as a Service from Argon Print will save a company money. Targeted at small to medium enterprises and work groups, these managed print solutions negate the need for a large initial capital expenditure. Instead of paying outright a large sum for a printer, there is only a small initial set up fee and then a fixed monthly payment.