Output Factory for InDesign Now Lets Export Books as Single Pages

Zevrix Solutions announces Output Factory 2.3.1, a feature update to company’s output automation solution for Adobe InDesign. Output Factory helps users automate printing and exporting from InDesign by offering batch processing, single page export, layer versioning, variable file names, custom scripts and more. The new version lets users export InDesign books as single pages by adding an option to automatically spit the book files into their document components upon adding to the batch queue.

Toronto (ON), Canada — Zevrix Solutions today announces the release of Output Factory 2.3.1, a feature update to company’s output automation plug-in for Adobe InDesign (http://www.zevrix.com/OutputFactory.php). Awarded 5 stars by InDesign Magazine, Output Factory automates and simplifies workflows of printers, ad agencies, publishers, and prepress houses worldwide. The software helps eliminate repetitive tasks and costly errors through batch processing with time-saving output options.

The new version lets the users easily export InDesign books (.indb) as single page PDF files, as well as other supported formats. The update adds an option to automatically split the book files into their document components by holding the Command key when adding files to the app’s queue. The new feature eliminates the need to manually add separate book parts to the queue. Books must be split into their .indd file components as InDesign prevents from exporting specific page ranges from the book file itself.

“Using Output Factory is straightforward. You determine your settings and sit back while Output Factory does all the heavy lifting. The time savings are huge,” writes Jamie McKee in a 5-star review in InDesign Magazine. “If you find yourself repeatedly exporting InDesign files in various formats, you owe it to yourself to install the free trial and see just how much time you’ll save using Output Factory.”

Output Factory supports printing as well as exporting to PDF, PostScript, EPS, Flash, IDML, EPUB and several image formats. It offers the following key features:

-Batch output of InDesign files

-Export every n pages as a single PDF file

-Output files to multiple formats with one click

-Variable output file names

-Layer versioning: output layer combinations as single files

-Eliminate errors with automatic preflight

-Send files to FTP and other servers

Pricing and Availability:

Output Factory can be purchased from Zevrix website for US$169.95 (Lite version $119.95), as well as from authorized resellers and Adobe Exchange. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for the users of Output Factory 2.x, and $84.97 to upgrade from Output Factory 1.x and BatchOutput. Output Factory requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign CS3-CC 2018.

About Zevrix Solutions

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Suite software, PDF workflows, graphic file diagnostics, file delivery and Microsoft Office on Mac OS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit http://www.zevrix.com.