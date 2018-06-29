Natural Pet Organics premium hemp oil is safe, effective and available for delivery to your door

OTTAWA, Ontario, Canada, June 28, 2018 – Natural Pet Organics announced today that they have released their premium formula of full spectrum hemp seed extract especially for dogs. This high quality supplement uses healthy coconut oil as the carrier to deliver pure, high quality organic hemp oil extract from plants grown in the USA. The product is organic, vegan and non-GMO and comes in a convenient 1 oz bottle with dropper included for easy dosing twice daily on food or directly in the mouth.

Formulated especially for dogs, Natural Pet Organics hemp oil extract is perfect for canines of any size or age who suffer from anxiety, stress or joint pain. The flavorless oil supplement contains no THC and will not cause psychoactive behavior, stomach upset or any side effects. Our customer reviews sing the praises of the positive effect hemp oil has had on their dog, reporting better mobility and calmer attitudes with no side effects or difficulty in dosing.

Natural Pet Organics’ hemp oil is conveniently available from our Amazon store for immediate home delivery. The supplement arrives with full instructions and free e-book to learn about hemp oil from plant to package.

Natural Pet Organics understands that dogs are more than pets, they’re best friends and members of our family. With this in mind, we have sourced the purest, safest hemp grown in the USA and used all natural CO2 extraction to maintain high quality in our dietary supplement oil. Have confidence that you are giving your pet the best chance at a happy, healthy life by giving them the benefits of hemp oil extract in a safe, effective way.

· Reduces anxiety and stress

· No side effects

· Moisturizes as an added benefit

· Alleviates joint and arthritis pain

· Reduces shedding

· Increases flexibility

· Increases mobility

· Improves immune system health

· Enhances the overall quality of life for dogs

For more information on Natural Pet Organics or our hemp oil for dogs, please get in touch with Nathan Richer personally at nathan@naturalpetorganics.com.

About Natural Pet Organics

Natural Pet Organics provides your pet with the necessary tools to live a vibrant, active and healthy life. Our specially formulated pet supplements are always natural, organic, and made with premium quality ingredients. You and your pet deserves the best and that is exactly what you get with Natural Pet Organics.

CONTACT: NATHAN RICHER, CEO,

NATURAL PET ORGANICS

PHONE: 315-541-4303

EMAIL: nathan@naturalpetorganics.com

Amazon store: https://www.amazon.com/Natural-Organic-Hemp-Oil-Dogs/dp/B07CCFQM95/