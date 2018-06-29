Medical Ceramics Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2018-2024

“We have produced a new premium report Medical Ceramics Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Medical Ceramics. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Medical Ceramics Market by type (bioresorbable, bioinert and bioactive), applications (implantable devices, surgical and diagnostics, dental applications, orthopaedic applications, instruments, therapeutic treatment for cancer) through main geographies in the global market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. According to report the global medical ceramics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The report covers market changing dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Medical Ceramics Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Medical Ceramics Market are Stryker, NGK Spark Plug, 3M ESPE, DSM, CoorsTek Medical, Morgan Advanced Materials, Straumann, Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes and Kyocera.”

Aluminum oxide is the most consumed medical ceramic and is used in implants as well as medical devices

Ceramics are prepared by firing non-metallic materials at high temperature. They are majorly used in surgical implants, prosthetics and numerous medical tools and devices. Some of the major medical applications of these ceramics include implantable medical devices, diagnostic imaging equipment and consumable medical devices. Growing number of medical procedures for cardiovascular implants and orthopedic implants is expected to be the major driving factor for the growth of the medical ceramics market.Additionally,medical ceramics minimizing the bone ingrowth is the factor fuelling the growth of the market over the upcoming years . However, the trace quantities of radioelements can have devastating effect on the tissues and organs of the human body this could hamper the growth of the ceramics market significantly. Moreover, growth in investments towards research and development and low cost materials are creating wide range of opportunities for ceramics market in the healthcare industry. On the other hand, the demand for medical ceramics is witnessing significant growth due to rapid acceptance of ceramics from product designing to final product manufacturing. The prominent players in the ceramic market are APC International Ltd, AVX Corporation and CeramTec GmbH.3M has acquired Ceradyne, Inc. The grouping of Ceradyne and 3M will enable new technologies and innovation for uniquely personalized materials requiring advanced ceramics.

Presence of high-unmet medical needs is drastically increasing in the North America region

Among the geographies, North America holds the largest market position throughout the forecast period owing to the presence of large number of medical manufacturers. Rising demand for medical device outsourcing in emerging economies such as India and China is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. On the other hand, Asian countries such as china produce cost effective medical devices with lower disposal income.

Segment Covered

The report on global medical ceramics market covers segments such as, type and applications. On the basis of type the global medical ceramics market is categorized into bioresorbable, bioinert and bioactive. On the basis of applications the global medical ceramics market is categorized into implantable devices, surgical and diagnostics, dental applications, orthopaedic applications, instruments, therapeutic treatment for cancer and other diseases.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major key Players Covered in this Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global medical ceramics market such as, Stryker, NGK Spark Plug, 3M ESPE, DSM, CoorsTek Medical, Morgan Advanced Materials, Straumann, Zimmer Biomet, DePuySynthes and Kyocera.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global medical ceramics market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of medical ceramics market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the medical ceramics market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the medical ceramics market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

