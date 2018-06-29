Lithium-Ion Battery Industry : Market Size, Share, Analysis, Demand, Forecast And Growth Report 2018

This report studies the global Lithium-Ion Battery market status and forecast, categorizes the global Lithium-Ion Battery market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
Lithium-ion batteries are used in applications that require lightweight and high-energy density solutions. These batteries provide the highest energy density per weight and are mostly used in cellular phones, notebook computers, and hybrid automobiles.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
- Panasonic Corporation
- Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
- LG Chem
- Sony Energy Devices Corporation
- Maxwell Technologies Inc.
- Shenzhen BAK Battery Co. Ltd.
- Tianjin Lishen Battery Co. Ltd.
- BYD Company Limited
- Amperex Technology Limited
- Tesla Inc.
- Valence Technology Inc.
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
- Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)
- Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)
- Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)
- Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)
- Lithium Titanate (LTO)
- Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
- Automotive
- Consumer Electronics
- Industrial
- Energy Storage Systems
Key Stakeholders
- Lithium-Ion Battery Manufacturers
- Lithium-Ion Battery Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
- Lithium-Ion Battery Subcomponent Manufacturers
- Industry Association
- Downstream Vendors