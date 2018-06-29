Lithium-Ion Battery Industry : Market Size, Share, Analysis, Demand, Forecast And Growth Report 2018

This report studies the global Lithium-Ion Battery market status and forecast, categorizes the global Lithium-Ion Battery market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Lithium-ion batteries are used in applications that require lightweight and high-energy density solutions. These batteries provide the highest energy density per weight and are mostly used in cellular phones, notebook computers, and hybrid automobiles.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

LG Chem

Sony Energy Devices Corporation

Maxwell Technologies Inc.

Shenzhen BAK Battery Co. Ltd.

Tianjin Lishen Battery Co. Ltd.

BYD Company Limited

Amperex Technology Limited

Tesla Inc.

Valence Technology Inc.

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lithium Titanate (LTO)

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Energy Storage Systems

Key Stakeholders