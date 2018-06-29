Injectable Targeted Therapy Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2020

Targeted delivery is a clinical treatment used to deliver medication in patients to increase the concentration of medication in some parts of the body. Target specific drug delivery is localized, prolonged, targeted and have protected drug interaction with the diseased tissue. The advantage of injectable targeted therapy was the decrease in frequency of the dosages that are delivered to the patient, it more uniform effect of the drug, reduction of drug’s side-effects and reduced oscillation in circulating drug levels. The most important characteristics of targeted drug delivery system are non-toxic, non-immunogenic, both physically and chemically stable in-vivo and in-vitro and controllable and predictable rate of drug release.

The various types of delivery vehicles used in injectable targeted therapy are liposomes, micelles, dendrimers, biodegradable particles and artificial DNA nanostructures. The applications of injectable targeted therapy are widely classified such as cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases and diabetes, but the primary application of injectable targeted therapy is in oncology. The injectable drugs primary target range included oncology, hormonal imbalances, autoimmune diseases, orphan/rare diseases (Cystic Fibrosis, Ribose-5-phosphate isomerase deficiency or RPI deficiency, Hemophilia and Wilson’s disease) and others (allergies, aesthetic treatment hepatitis C and pain management).

The major drivers of injectable targeted therapy market are growing prevalence of senile disorders, sedentary lifestyle and increasing prevalence of cancer. According to World Health Organization (WHO), there were 14.1 million new cancer cases, 8.2 million cancer deaths and 32.6 million people living with cancer (within 5 years of diagnosis) in 2012 worldwide. While in same year 57% (8 million) of new cancer cases, 65% (5.3 million) of the cancer deaths and 48% (15.6 million) of the 5-year prevalent cancer cases occurred in the less developed regions from African and Asian continent. The prevalence of cancer is expected to increase and predicted to reach 24 million by 2035.

North America was observed to be the largest market for injectable targeted therapy as it’s a technologically advanced and premium therapy; the highest clinical research studies on targeted therapy market are going in the U.S. and Canada. Followed by Europe, the novel injectable target therapy is applied in most of the oncology cases in United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) consists of most of the emerging markets in the world such as India, China, Brazil and Mexico. The injected targeted therapy market in these geographies is currently at initial stages while in Japan this dosage form was observed to be the therapy of choice in most of the oncology patient treatment. Overall demand for targeted drugs is expected to grow in these regions especially after expected breakthroughs in cardiovascular, respiratory and diabetes applications.

The global trend observed in injectable targeted therapy market was increased deals in targeted drug delivery companies and ventures are expected to drive the partnership research programs in this therapy market. Some of the major players in Injectable targeted therapy market are Becton Dickinson, SHL Group, Ypsomed Holding AG, Terumo Medical Corp. , Schott AG, Owen Mumford Ltd and Antares Pharma Inc. Some market players currently researching on this technology are Actavis plc, Astra Zeneca plc, GlaxoSmithKline, Merus Laboratories International Inc., National Cancer Institute, Novartis AG, Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Unilife Corporation, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. and others.

