Buying property in Croatia – Broker.hr

Buying property in Croatia as a foreign national is a bit complicated as the only permitted foreign nationals that are allowed to buy property in Croatia are the ones whose origin countries have the contract of reciprocity with the Croatian government. Currently, the only countries to have such a contract are all EU countries (except Italy), Hungary, Russia and the United States. If the buyer is a national of Switzerland, Bosnia or Herzegovina, or Australia, they are only allowed to buy a property if they intend to live there permanently.

Buying property anywhere requires you to follow a process. The same goes for Croatia. For those buyers who require consent of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs acquiring any property in Croatia, you have to first have a pre-contract with the seller. Make sure that the person you are dealing with is the legal owner of the property. Once you are done with the pre-contract, you have to a pay a down payment which is usually 10 percent of the total value of the property..

The second step is to apply for the consent of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to check whether the property and the buyer fulfill the terms for buying and transfer of ownership. This process takes anywhere from two weeks to six months.

Next, you lawyer drafts a binding contract, which is signed by the notary, and the official contract is entered in the Land Registry. Once you get consent from the Ministry of External Affairs, your contract must be submitted to Municipal Cadastral Department’s Land Books and payment of purchase tax must be made. If the buyer fails to clear the process during the pre-contract stage, the down payment is not returned likewise if the seller fails to fulfill the terms of the agreement, they have to pay as compensation double the amount of deposit.

