A Versatile Technology now in the Palm of Your Hands

DO YOU HAVE CIRCULATION PROBLEMS? Do your feet and hands often feel ice cold? Are you experiencing frequent swelling and cramping in your feet and legs? Are you unable to walk more than a block without pain in your calves and legs?

D’OXYVA (deoxyhemoglobin vasodilator) delivers the highest possible concentration of CO and has been clinically studied to SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASE BLOOD FLOW volume in the microcirculatory system.

How Can D’OXYVA Help?

D’OXYVA is the only fully non-invasive, non-irritating, non-opioid, and completely painless, transdermal (over-the-skin) microcirculatory solution that has been clinically tested to stimulate certain nerve functions.

What is D’OXYVA?

D’OXYVA is a prescription medicine for medical conditions or you can get it over-the-counter for non-medical purposes via this website and other authorized resellers. D’OXYVA improves circulation, specifically microcirculation of your blood. This process unique only to D’OXYVA triggers protective physiological functions in the body; vasodilation and vasoconstrictions in your vessels, catalyzing vessel structure growth (angiogenesis), auto-regulation of local blood supply in tissues and organs, neuroreceptor signaling in the brain, and blood pH balance, amongst other critical functions. D’OXYVA is for adults and children over 10 whose circulation and oxygen levels are low and cannot improve enough with exercise and a low-fat diet alone.

D’OXYVA can lower the risk for chronic wounds, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, respiratory complications such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), heart attack, stroke, certain types of heart surgery, and chest, back and neuropathy pain in patients who have heart disease or risk factors for heart disease such as:

•age, smoking, high blood pressure, low HDL-C, heart disease.

D’OXYVA can lower the risk for heart attack or stroke in patients with diabetes and risk factors such as:

•eye problems, kidney problems, smoking, or high blood pressure.

D’OXYVA starts to work in about 2 weeks.

What is Microcirculation?

The recognition of the importance of proper microcirculatory function has been growing rapidly in medical research in recent years. The fact is microcirculation in the capillaries is the most important system in the body. Capillaries facilitate exchange of nutrients, gases like oxygen and carbon dioxide, wastes, small proteins, and hormones between the blood and body cells. Capillaries web the entire body and every organ with an estimated average length of about 50,000 miles. The microcirculatory system helps the structure and function of connective tissue and helps clear congestion of lymph, skin and other vital tissues. It is the natural cleanser of the body as waste removal is one of the most important aspects of healthy microvascular function.