Why visit a dry eye specialist

How uncomfortable is dry eye syndrome? Some people suffer from subtle and constant eye irritation, while others have worse symptoms, such as inflammation and scarring the front surface of the eye. However, dry eyes are very common and it plays a vital role for visiting the eye doctor. In case you are not sure enough, verify if you have itchiness, burning sensation, fatigued and heavy eyes, sore and red eyes and even blurred vision. Some people mistaken some of these symptoms with the feeling of having foreign object in their eye. Regardless of what you experience, it is essential to find a dry eye specialist that knows how to handle the issue, what medication to prescribe, how to keep it under control and offer the right advice.

In some cases, people who went through cataract surgery or LASIK can experience dry eye. What are the most common causes? People have a constant layer of tears on the surface of the eye, which is essential to promote healthy and comfortable vision. Tears help maintain moisture and wash away any impurities, such as debris, dust and other microorganisms that can eventually damage the cornea and promote eye infection. Tear film has three main components: oily, watery and mucous components. Each of them help serve a purpose. For instance, tear lipids increase lubrication and makes sure that tear film does not evaporate easily. There are other situation where the causes of dry eye are related to the lacrimal glands and how they fail to produce watery fluids in an enough quantity.

The eye doctor establishes the type of dry eye each patient is suffering from and will determine the treatment and recommend medication to increase comfort. However, a number of factors can contribute to the appearance of dry eyes. One of the most significant one is computer and mobile devices use. When looking at these displays, people tend to blink less, eventually tears evaporate and the risk of symptoms appearing increases. Some people stop using contact lenses because they experience discomfort and it is known that to some extent, contact lenses contribute to this problem. After a certain age, especially after 50, dry eye syndrome is more likely to occur. This is available for post-menopausal women, as they are at greater risk than men at the same age.

More to it, indoor and outdoor factors contribute as well. Worth mentioning are air conditioning and air heating systems, decreasing indoor humidity and helping tears evaporate faster. As for the outdoor cases, dry and windy climate conditions are not favorable either. Certain health conditions, such as thyroid diseases, diabetes, lupus, are linked to dry eyes problem. Of course, it is also the case of certain medication that increase the risk of the condition, especially birth control pills, blood pressure medication and antidepressants. There are many elements that contribute and they play a significant role in establishing the level of gravity and the right treatment.

The medical specialist conducts a test to see exactly if the patient suffers from any condition, as only symptoms are not enough to determine the presence and how serious the case is. Not just any eye doctor can determine this, so make sure that when you look up a clinic, they have a qualified and certified medical professional that is fully aware of this condition and has successfully treated them. The good news is that these days you can look up doctors and clinics and find out more about them, to save valuable time and effort and make sure you leave satisfied with how you were treated.

