Peripheral Intravenous Catheter Market Poised to Register 6.10% CAGR through 2021

The global peripheral intravenous catheter market is expected to observe steady growth in 2016, reaching beyond US$ 3.8 Bn by 2016 end. Wide adoption of catheterisation techniques in patient examination, diagnosis, and treatment is anticipated to fuel the demand for PIVC. Rising disease prevalence will play a key role in driving the market growth. North America is likely to remain the largest market; Asia Pacific is expected to emerge at the fastest rate.

Soaring disease prevalence will remain a prominent factor driving the demand for catheterisation, in turn pushing the market for PIVC. Apart from its usage in drug administration, increasing adoption of peripheral intravenous catheter in body fluid collection during a patient’s physical examination, is also identified to be a key driver to market growth. Prevalence of infections and epidemics are expected to further spur the demand for catheters in hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centres, home healthcare units, and other healthcare centres. In addition to constantly enhancing healthcare infrastructure, the healthcare spending of consumers is also on the rise, which will favour the market growth.

Technological advancements in PIVC will particularly hold a positive impact on sales, boosting the market. Peripheral intravenous catheter is considered superior to its other counterparts, which will continue to drive adoption as a preferred option over other catheter types, eventually supporting the sales of PIVC. Moreover, there have been rising efforts toward manufacturing peripheral intravenous catheter using non-irritant, user-friendly material. Moreover, manufacturers are targeting PIVC design improvisation to eliminate the associated complications. This is projected to be a major factor positively influencing the market growth.

A few qualitative and technological complications associated with material composition, design, and after-effects of PIVC are expected to continue affecting mass adoption. In addition, market growth may be restricted due to expensive prices of peripheral intravenous catheter, especially in emerging economies. Conventional PIVC sales can also witness a drop owing to certain stringent medical device regulations in some of the developing countries.

By product, short peripheral intravenous catheter segment will remain dominant over integrated/closed peripheral intravenous catheter segment. Short PIVC segment is further sub-segmented into ported PIVC and non-ported PIVC. While short PIVC segment is expected to register the largest market share of over 71% in 2016, integrated/closed PIVC segment will witness significant Y-o-Y growth of 8.2%. Among the two sub-segments of short PIVC, non-ported PIVC is likely to remain dominant over ported PIVC.

On the basis of technology, safety peripheral intravenous catheter will continue to gain higher traction than conventional PIVC.

Based on end-user, hospitals segment is likely to generate the maximum PIVC demand. Ambulatory surgical units will also record decent demand. Peripheral intravenous catheter will register maximum revenue sales in 2016 in hospitals, accounting for over 60% market share. Ambulatory surgical units will remain the second most lucrative PIVC end-user segment.

By region, North America is expected to continue the leading position with around 45% share of the entire market revenues in 2016. Europe will continue to be the second largest market for PIVC with a value of over US$ 1.0 Bn in 2016. Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing region. Compared to a 5.8% of Y-o-Y of North America, APAC will witness a stronger Y-o-Y growth in 2017 over 2016.

Some of the leading players in peripheral intravenous catheter market, include Becton Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith Medical, C. R. Bard, Inc., Vygon Group, Terumo Corporation, and Tangent Medical.

Long-term Outlook: Global peripheral intravenous catheter market is slated to reach the revenues worth US$ 5.22 Bn by 2021.