Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market to reach a market size of $2.0 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market, published by KBV research, the Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market size is expected to reach $2.0 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 9.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Europe market holds the largest market share in Global Processors Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 6.4 % during the forecast period. The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.8% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Cameras Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.5% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Displays Market.

The Linear Type market holds the largest market share in Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market by Type in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Loop Type market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.3% during (2017 – 2023).

The Logistics market holds the largest market share in Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market by Vertical in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 8.1 % during the forecast period. The Airports market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.8% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Food & Beverages market would garner market value of $344.7 million by 2023.

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Siemens AG, Vanderlande, BEUMER Group, Honeywell International, Inc. (Intelligrated), Bastian Solutions, LLC, Fives Group, KION Group (Dematic), Interroll, Muratec, and Invata Intralogistics, Inc.

Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market Segmentation

By Offering

Hardware

Processors

Cameras

Sensors

Displays

Diverters

Others

Software

Services

By Type

Loop Type

Linear Type

By Vertical

Logistics

Pharmaceuticals & Medical Supply

Airports

E-Commerce

Food & Beverages

Others

By Geography

North America Parcel Sortation Systems Market Size

US Parcel Sortation Systems Market Size

Canada Parcel Sortation Systems Market Size

Mexico Parcel Sortation Systems Market Size

Rest of Global Parcel Sortation Systems Market Size

Europe Parcel Sortation Systems Market Size

Germany Parcel Sortation Systems Market Size

UK Parcel Sortation Systems Market Size

France Parcel Sortation Systems Market Size

Russia Parcel Sortation Systems Market Size

Spain Parcel Sortation Systems Market Size

Italy Parcel Sortation Systems Market Size

Rest of Europe Parcel Sortation Systems Market Size

Asia Pacific Parcel Sortation Systems Market

China Parcel Sortation Systems Market

Japan Parcel Sortation Systems Market

India Parcel Sortation Systems Market

South Korea Parcel Sortation Systems Market

Singapore Parcel Sortation Systems Market

Malaysia Parcel Sortation Systems Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Parcel Sortation Systems Market

LAMEA Parcel Sortation Systems Market

Brazil Parcel Sortation Systems Market

Argentina Parcel Sortation Systems Market

UAE Parcel Sortation Systems Market

Saudi Arabia Parcel Sortation Systems Market

South Africa Parcel Sortation Systems Market

Nigeria Parcel Sortation Systems Market

Rest of LAMEA Parcel Sortation Systems Market

Companies Profiled

Siemens AG

Vanderlande

BEUMER Group

Honeywell International, Inc. (Intelligrated)

Bastian Solutions, LLC

Fives Group

KION Group (Dematic)

Interroll

Muratec

Invata Intralogistics, Inc.

