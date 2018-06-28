Get Affordable Senior Care for Army Veterans in Fairfield County with Senior Helpers’ VA Aid Benefit

Army veterans in need of senior care can apply for VA financial aid with Senior Helpers’ in-home services for comfortable and safe assistance with day-to-day activities.

[CONNECTICUT, 06/ 28/ 2018] – Many senior citizens in need of caregiving are unfortunate to lack the funds to pay for such service. Many of them also are veterans or spouses of veterans. While they can find relatively affordable care in their area, companies that offer low-cost senior care do not guarantee top-quality services for them.This is why Senior Helpers, a caregiving company with presence in multiple states, provides financial aid to Army Veterans.

Senior Care for Veterans

Senior Helpers acknowledges the acts of service veterans have rendered for the country. It honors the Veterans Affairs’ Aid and Attendance Benefit, a pension benefit that rewards veterans with the in-home care service they require so they can enjoy their retirement.

These available services, which benefit senior veterans, their spouses, or surviving spouses, include assisted daily living. Senior veterans will be assisted in daily activities such as bathing, cooking, taking medication, and others. They are also entitled to in-home Alzheimer’s and dementia care.

Qualifications

Millions of senior veterans are not aware that they qualify for this benefit. Eligible seniors must have served for at least 90 days, including one day of active duty during a time of war, such as World War II or the Vietnam War.

About Senior Helpers

Senior Helpers provides in-home healthcare services to senior citizens in many states across the country. Professional and licensed caregivers provide the range of services and personalized programs to cater to different elderly conditions.

Senior Helpers’ Connecticut office services senior citizens in Greenwich, Fairfield County, and other surrounding areas.

Interested in providing or receiving quality and compassionate in-home care? Call Senior Helpers today to receive a free in-home assessment or visit their website at https://www.seniorhelpers.com/fairfieldcounty-ct/.