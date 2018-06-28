Electronics Adhesives Market to Grow at 12% CAGR through 2020, Asia Pacific to be the Largest Region

A new detailed study titled “Electronics Adhesives Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2020” has recently been submitted to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the research study, the electronics adhesives market is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 12% through 2020.

According to the business intelligence study, electronics adhesives market is likely to be driven by a range of macroeconomic and microeconomic factors. Some of the key factors driving the demand for electronics adhesives include growing demand from end-use industries, increase in the manufacturing capacity of companies, and launch of advanced products. These factors are likely to provide an impetus to demand for electronics adhesives during the assessment period.

According to the study, demand for electronics adhesives will also be driven by surging sales of smartphones around the globe. The smartphone industry is witnessing steady gains all around, and is highly likely that these gains will rub off on the electronics adhesives market growth during the assessment period.

Although the outlook on the electronics adhesives market remains positive, regulations surrounding VOC emissions, combined with volatility of feedstock prices are likely to create impediments to market growth during the assessment period.

The report segments the global electronics adhesives market into product type, market, application market, material market and region market. The product type segment is further divided into thermally conductive, electrically conductive ultraviolet curing and others. The application segment is sub-segmented into wire tracking, conformal coating, surface mounting and encapsulation. The material segment is categorized into polyurethanes, acrylics, epoxies, acrylics and others.

Geographically, the market is divided into key regions globally which are North America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America. According to the research study, Asia Pacific is likely to remain one of the leading markets for electronics adhesives globally. The demand for electronics adhesives in Asia Pacific is likely to remain concentrated in China and India. A large number of manufacturing hubs are present in the region. Further, the smartphone industry in the region is quite behemoth, which is also likely to reflect positively on the growth of the market.

The business intelligence study also offers a detailed analysis on the product and business strategies of some of the key players in the market. Some of these players are H.B. Fuller Company, Evonik Industries AG, Dow Corning, 3M company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and Dymax Corporation. A comprehensive and detailed analysis on the product and business strategies of these companies has been offered in the research report.

