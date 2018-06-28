Coconut Fatty Acids Market : Key Trends and Forecast Research Report 2018 to 2024

“We have produced a new premium report Coconut Fatty Acids Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Coconut Fatty Acids. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Coconut Fatty Acids Market by type (whole, white coconut fatty acids), function (emulsifier, additives, lube),application (chemicals, food and beverages, household and personal care, textile and others (paint, coatings, metal works)) through main geographies in the global market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. According to report the global coconut fatty acids market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The report covers market changing dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Coconut Fatty Acids Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Coconut Fatty Acids Market are United Coconut Chemicals, Inc., Guangzhou Hangsheng Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Osky Integrated, Timur Oleochemicals Malaysia, Twin Rivers Technologies, Inc., Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc., Pacific Oleochemicals Sdn Bhd, Emery Oleochemicals, Chemical Associates, Inc. and Echo Chem Pacific Sdn. Bhd.”

Spurred by the demand for personal care the natural coconut fatty acids will continue rising through the forecast period

Coconut oil is extracted from the kernel of the matured coconuts. Natural fatty acids are increasingly used in plastic industry as a lubricant. However, coconut fatty acids have high saturated fat content due to which it becomes slow to oxidize and thus resistant to rancidification. Growing preference for bio-based eco-friendly products especially in the personal care sector will drive the coconut fatty acids market over the forecast period. Additionally, the easy availability of coconut oil across several regions have made the product a cost effective solution. Consequently, the global market for coconut fatty acid is likely to ascend. However, fluctuations in the prices of raw materials can restrict the growth of the coconut fatty acid market. Moreover, natural fatty acids obtained from coconut oil are medium chain oleo chemicals that provide longer shell life .Hence, the non-toxic substances are expected to witness huge growth opportunities for the key players in the coconut fatty acid market. Similarly, numerous hair and skin product manufacturers are switching to nature based solutions to ensure superior biosafety .As a result, number of beauty product brands are adopting coconut fatty acids. A three-year joint venture is made between Willmar International, Bunge Limited, and Quang Dung to hold on the market as well as to expand their reach. Moreover, Willmar started a joint venture under the name Olenex to market oils and fats in Europe.

Segment Covered

The report on global coconut fatty acids market covers segments such as, type, function and application. On the basis of type the global coconut fatty acids market is categorized into whole coconut fatty acids and white coconut fatty acids. Whole coconut fatty acids include low IV whole coconut fatty acids and partly hydrogenated whole coconut fatty acids. Furthermore, on the basis of white coconut fatty acids the market is categorized into stripped white coconut fatty acids, low IV white coconut fatty acids and others. On the basis of function the global coconut fatty acids market is categorized into emulsifier, additives, lube and others. On the basis of application the global coconut fatty acids market is categorized into chemicals, food and beverages, household and personal care, textile and others (paint and coatings, and, metal works, etc.).

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major key Players Covered in this Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global coconut fatty acids market such as, United Coconut Chemicals, Inc., Guangzhou Hangsheng Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Osky Integrated, Timur Oleochemicals Malaysia, Twin Rivers Technologies, Inc., Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc., Pacific Oleochemicals Sdn Bhd, Emery Oleochemicals, Chemical Associates, Inc. and Echo Chem Pacific Sdn. Bhd.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global coconut fatty acids market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of coconut fatty acids market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the coconut fatty acids market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the coconut fatty acids market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.