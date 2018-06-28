Calcium Silicate Market 2018 | Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2023

Market Overview:

Calcium Silicate is a free-flowing white powder derived from diatomaceous earth and limestone. Though Calcium Silicate occurs naturally due to its abundance in rocks and mineral ores, it is synthetically produced to maintain the purity of the compound. It exhibits various properties such as low bulk density, high melting point, and high physical water absorption. The various applications of Calcium Silicate include building materials, insulation, sealants, food additive, pharmaceuticals, and others. It is a raw material for manufacturing low-density building materials such as bricks, tiles, building boards, and fireproof ceilings.

The increasing demand from infrastructure sector is the major driver of the Global Calcium Silicate Market. Regulations implemented by regulatory bodies such as Occupation Safety & Health Act, 1970 (OSHA) and National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health on building structures for provision better, safe and hazard free work environment which is expected to propel the market growth. The extensive use of Calcium Silicate as insulation in various industrial grade equipment such as blast furnace and pipes due to its higher resistance to heat is another factor augmenting the market growth. It is an excellent substitute for asbestos due to its passiveness towards the fire. Moreover, usage of Calcium Silicate as a sealant is likely to fuel the market growth during the assessment period. If applied on cured concrete, it reacts chemically to form Calcium Silicate hydrate, which seals the micropores and makes the material impermeable. Furthermore, the product is used as an anti-caking agent in food preparation and has been approved by United Nations’ FAO and WHO. The compound is also identified as an external analgesic & skin protectant in the OTC-Active Ingredient Status Report. The increasing demand for the product in the food and pharmaceuticals industries is likely to propel the market growth. Also, the product finds its application in manufacturing of paints & coating materials and fertilizers & insecticides, which are expected to further fuel the market growth due to the high demand from the construction and agriculture sector.

Segmentation

The Global Calcium Silicate Market is segmented on the basis of the Application and Region.

Based on the Application, the Global Calcium Silicate Market is segmented into building materials, insulation, sealants, food additive, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Regionally, the Global Calcium Silicate Market is segmented into five regions namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

The Global Calcium Silicate Market is spanned across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the leading region in the Global Calcium Silicate Market due to high demand from the construction sector during the review period. The growing urbanization and infrastructural demand from developing nations such as China and India are driving the market growth in this region. Moreover, the high demand for the product as an insulating material in almost every industry is another factor fuelling the market growth in this region. Moreover, the changing food consumption habits and growth of the food industry in this region is likely to propel the market growth. Availability of raw material and labor in these countries prove advantageous to the market growth. According to Economy Watch, China, Japan, Malaysia, and Vietnam are likely to experience double-digit industrial production growth rate, which calculates the performance of the major end-use industries such as mining, infrastructure, fertilizers, and pharmaceuticals.

Europe is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR due to the development in the construction sector. With the growing demand for green building materials along with their excellent properties such as moisture resistance, fire resistance, and long shelf life, the demand for calcium silicate is also increasing. Furthermore, the European Calcium Silicate Producer Association (ECSPA) aims to facilitate the sustainable competitive growth of the European construction products industry by promoting efficient housing and infrastructure solutions.

North America is another significant region in the Calcium Silicate Market due to its high demand for fireproof spray plasters in construction. The technological advancements are expected to fuel the market growth further, for instance, Thermal Pipe Shields (TPS) has announced to provide worldwide distribution of Calcium Silicate mechanical insulation in the U.S. market.

