Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market to reach a market size of $66 million by 2023

According to a new report Global Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market, published by KBV research, the Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market Size is estimated to reach $66 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

The Portable Analyzers market held the largest share in the Global Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market by Modality in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023 growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during (2017 – 2023).

The Companion Animals market held the largest share in the Global Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market by Animal in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Livestock Animals market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.2% during (2017 – 2023).

The Veterinary Clinics market dominated the Global Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market by End User in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.2 % during the forecast period.

The North America market dominated the Global Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.1 % during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.1% during (2017 – 2023).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles are Heska Corporation, Vepalabs, Nova Biomedical, LifeHealth, LLC, Abaxis, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bayer AG, Siemens Healthcare, OPTI Medical Systems Inc., and Radiometer Medical ApS.

Global Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market Size Segmentation

By Modality

Portable Analyzers

Handheld Analyzers

By Animal

Companion Animals

Poultry & Dairy animals

Livestock Animals

Others

By End User

Veterinary Clinics

Veterinary Laboratories

Research Laboratories

Others

By Geography

North America Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market Size

US Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market Size

Canada Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market Size

Mexico Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market Size

Other NA Country Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market Size

Europe Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market Size

Germany Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market

UK Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market

France Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market

Russia Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market

Spain Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market

Italy Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market

Other EU Country Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market

Asia Pacific Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market

China Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market

Japan Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market

India Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market

South Korea Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market

Singapore Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market

Malaysia Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market

Other APAC Country Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market

Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market

Brazil Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market

Argentina Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market

UAE Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market

Saudi Arabia Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market

South Africa Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market

Nigeria Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market

Other LAMEA Country Veterinary Point of Care Blood Gas Analyzers Market

Companies Profiled

Heska Corporation

Vepalabs

Nova Biomedical

LifeHealth, LLC

Abaxis, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Bayer AG

Siemens Healthcare

OPTI Medical Systems Inc.

Radiometer Medical ApS

